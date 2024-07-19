All Hurricanes

College Hoops Analyst Predicts Miami Hurricanes To Finish With Top 2025 Class

Miami hoops coach Jim Larranaga just might have his first No. 1 recruiting class in the country next season, according to one NCAA men's basketball analyst.

Scott Salomon

Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) with head coach Jim Larranaga in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami men's basketball program just might be on the cusp of landing the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in 2025.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports is predicting that Miami will land the Boozer Twins, Cameron, and Cayden, two of the top prizes in next season's class. He is also taking Miami to finish with the top recruiting class in the land.

"Why not. I'm taking Miami," Norlander said. "In speaking to a variety of sources in recent months, it sounds like the Hurricanes are the quiet leader (at this stage) for [the Boozer twins]."

Norlander wants everyone to remember that the Boozer Twins are from Miami and Miami coach Jim Larranaga has been recruiting the duo for many years.

"This is no late-to-the-party recruitment. The Canes have a real shot," Norlander said. "So, given that the Boozers are top-20 prospects and Cameron has a case for No. 1 in his class, it's likely that the team that landes the pair is a near-lock to be a top-three recruiting class."

Norlander also mentions Miami is recruiting four-star players such as Ryan Crotty, Isaiah Dennis, and Trey McKinney.

"If they were to land any of them, in addition to the Boozers," Norlander said. "It would give them a great shot at landing the first No. 1 class in program history."

Norlander finished by saying how great it would be if Larranaga, in his mid-70s, would beat out Duke, Arkansas, and Kansas for the top class in the NCAA.

