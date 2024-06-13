Extra Point: Miami Women's Basketball Draws Vanderbilt In ACC/SEC Challenge
Miami women’s basketball draws and will host Vanderbilt Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the second edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
The Canes and Commodores have played each other on three other occasions, with Miami leading the all-time series, 2-1. Their last meeting was in December 2018 while the first meeting was at Waco Center in 2003.
Since the final four appearances in 2023, the Lady Hurricanes took a step back in the quality of play. They finished the 2023-24 campaign 19-12 and missed out on making the NCAA Tournament. While that was still the case, they defeated the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 74-68, in Starkville, Miss, and delivered a victory for the ACC.
This will be the first year in the Tricia Cullop era after she was officially named as the eighth head coach in program history on April 5. Cullop arrives in Coral Gables after leading Toledo the winningest coach in history with an outstanding 476-279 career record in 24 seasons as a head coach at the Division I level.
This season will see the return of Haley Cavinder to reunite with her twin sister, Hanna, who was a key player in the run to the final four. Alongside her will be the production of senior guard Jasmyne Roberts and junior Shayeann Day-Wilson who lead the team in scoring averaging 11 and 12 respectively.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Florida State at Tennessee
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Oklahoma at Louisville
Vanderbilt at Miami
Syracuse at Texas A&M
Virginia Tech at Georgia
Thursday, Dec. 5
Boston College at Arkansas
Alabama at Cal
Florida at Clemson
Duke at South Carolina
Kentucky at North Carolina
Ole Miss at NC State
Texas at Notre Dame
SMU at Missouri
Stanford at LSU
Auburn at Virginia