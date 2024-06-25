Way-Too-Early Expectations For Miami Hurricane Men's Basketball: Extra Point
Last season was a misstep but, with the addition of the highest recruit in program history, the Miami Hurricanes have the expectations to exceed where they did not last year.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga is entering his 14th season as the coach the the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team and that has come with its ups and downs. Entering the 2024-25 campaign, he has a record of 270-166 ( .614 winning percentage) and as recent as the 22-23 season, a Final Four appearance. Looking closer at his record, you can see there have been great years and questionable years. last season was one of the questionable ones.
Typically after a bad season, the Hurricanes will bounce back with a 20-plus win season but will that be enough to reach the NCAA Tournament now that some of the key players from last year's team are exiting the program? The most notable is guard Kyshawn George who is primed to be a mid-late first-round draft pick in this year's NBA Draft. Seven other players have entered the portal and all finding homes at some of the best schools in the country. But what does that mean for the current roster?
This team will be led by several seniors but the most notable addition is five-star freshman Jalil Bethea. The No. 7 prospect and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2024 class will look to take the place of George and be one of the most productive freshmen in the country with his shooting ability. He is the highest recruit in program history and with that brings a lot of expectations.
Alongside his expectation will be the expectation of the team returning to the dance to try and make a run at another Final Four. That is one of the many things that has eluded coach Larrañaga in his illustrious career. The former AP coach of the year (2013) might not have many years left as a coach as this will be his 31st season at the collegiate level. This could be his best chance since his Final-Four appearance with the talent amounted as the Canes look to have a bounce-back season.