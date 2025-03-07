Potential Miami Basketball Target Mister Dean Enters the Transfer Portal
Jai Lucas might have his first target in the transfer portal day one into the new job.
It is clear that the Miami Hurricanes need as much help as they can get this upcoming season and a hometown native has just entered the transfer portal according to On3's Joe Tipton.
South Carolina Upstate guard Mister Dean plans on entering the transfer portal once the official portal window opens. According to the NCAA, the portal opens on Monday, March 24, and closes on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The national championship game will be played on April 7 at the AlamodomeinSan Antonio. Players now have a 30-day window instead of 45 compared to last season.
Dean was averaging nearly 16 points, and five rebounds a game while shooting close to a 60 percent clip.
For Dean, Miami seems like the logical choice for him to choose but he also has a few other sutters. His older brother Arturo plays for Oklahoma State. Playing in the Big 12 will give him a chance to see more playing time as well as playing in the ACC for a team like the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes will work hard to revamp this team once again. This time they will have a monster recruiter and talent evaluator in Lucas and his new staff to bring in some of the best talent that Coral Gables has seen in the past two seasons.
