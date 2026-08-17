Recent Court Cases Gives Malik Reneau A New Lifeline with the Miami Hurricanes
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The Miami Hurricanes are already returning Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen, but now, they could be adding a returning starter thanks to a new court filing.
Malik Reneau was one of many players who filed suit after the NCAA granted the 2022 class an extra year of eligibility. Reneau spent most of his time with Indiana, but after one year with the Hurricanes, he proved he was one of the best players in the league, finishing on the All-ACC First Team.
Reneau averaged 19 points per game and started all 35 games. He is a player the Hurricanes have their eye on, with one roster spot remaining. He would instantly boost the team that he led to the Round of 32 last year.
"He’s in a court case," Miami head coach Jai Lucas said about his star forward during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show. "That's all I can kind of tell you. And we're still trying to figure out, like everybody. You see people signing these, but everybody's signing and picking these players without them being completely eligible, they're saying they're eligible, but they don't know.
"And I think Monday, after everything closes out, we'll have a better feel of exactly what this looks like. But we do have an open roster spot. We have one more spot that we have open that we can do something with. So we're just kind of just waiting and see what happens."
Moreover, this move shakes up college basketball as it moves forward and how many teams are operating. It is a constant change that Lucas is monitoring.
It’s a day-to-day basis right now," Lucas said. "I don't know what is going to come today that was not here yesterday. So I just got to take it in stride, and it's my job as the head coach of the University of Miami to always try to have us at the front of everything. And so that's what I try to do. The state of college basketball, I can't say the language on the show, but it's not in a good place.
"But we are trying to figure out what this is. My biggest thing is just tell me exactly what it is and what it's going to look like, and I'll go from there. But right now they can't tell you anything, so everybody's just kind of trying to guess, and we're just trying to be the best at guessing right now."
The addition would also bring depth for a big man that the Hurricanes desperately needed. Reneau adds value that could push the Canes into a top-10 preseason team in the country.
Projected Starting Rotation:
1. Acaden Lewis
2. Dante Allen
3. Shelton Henderson
4. Malik Reneau
5. Somto Cyril
Bench:
Caleb Gaskins
DeSean Goode
Chris Birden Jr.
Quin Berger
Nick Dorn
Brent Bland
Egor Ryzhov
Robert Miller III
Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*
LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5