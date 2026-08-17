Recent Court Cases Gives Malik Reneau A New Lifeline with the Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are already returning Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen, but now, they could be adding a returning starter thanks to a new court filing.

Malik Reneau was one of many players who filed suit after the NCAA granted the 2022 class an extra year of eligibility. Reneau spent most of his time with Indiana, but after one year with the Hurricanes, he proved he was one of the best players in the league, finishing on the All-ACC First Team.

Reneau averaged 19 points per game and started all 35 games. He is a player the Hurricanes have their eye on, with one roster spot remaining. He would instantly boost the team that he led to the Round of 32 last year.

"He’s in a court case," Miami head coach Jai Lucas said about his star forward during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show. "That's all I can kind of tell you. And we're still trying to figure out, like everybody. You see people signing these, but everybody's signing and picking these players without them being completely eligible, they're saying they're eligible, but they don't know.

"And I think Monday, after everything closes out, we'll have a better feel of exactly what this looks like. But we do have an open roster spot. We have one more spot that we have open that we can do something with. So we're just kind of just waiting and see what happens."

Moreover, this move shakes up college basketball as it moves forward and how many teams are operating. It is a constant change that Lucas is monitoring.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) shoots a lay up as Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) defends during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a day-to-day basis right now," Lucas said. "I don't know what is going to come today that was not here yesterday. So I just got to take it in stride, and it's my job as the head coach of the University of Miami to always try to have us at the front of everything. And so that's what I try to do. The state of college basketball, I can't say the language on the show, but it's not in a good place.

"But we are trying to figure out what this is. My biggest thing is just tell me exactly what it is and what it's going to look like, and I'll go from there. But right now they can't tell you anything, so everybody's just kind of trying to guess, and we're just trying to be the best at guessing right now."

The addition would also bring depth for a big man that the Hurricanes desperately needed. Reneau adds value that could push the Canes into a top-10 preseason team in the country.

Projected Starting Rotation:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Malik Reneau

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Caleb Gaskins

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

Robert Miller III

Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

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