'I Felt Like That's Where We Were Going To Be': Jai Lucas Reflects on his First Year as HC

Refreshing and rejuvenating are some adjectives that describe the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team last season.

From the worst season in program history, to one of the best regular season ever, Jai Lucas ended year one expecting the most out of the team that was build by in on short notice.

Everything went according to plan for him and his goals, as he looks back on his first season as a success.

That's right where I thought we would be," Lucas said. "I thought with the roster that we built and what we were able to put together, it's just when it started to click and our season progressed the way it was. And then, you know, we get right there in the Round of 32 against Purdue, and we just kind of run out of gas.

"We played a smaller roster last year where you played really about seven guys, 30-plus minutes almost, and it showed up on the biggest stage. You grow and you learn from those experiences. But I would be lying to you if I said it was a surprise. I think it's a surprise for everyone else. But for me, I felt like that's where we were going to be."

Last season, the Hurricanes dealt with endless injuries, forcing Lucas to adjust halfway through the year. Players missing time was a common trait, but everything was a learning experience and a surprise during his first season.

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas congratulates guard Tre Donaldson (3) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Everything. I think everything surprises you as a head coach," Lucas continued. "You know, you prepare, you got your notes, you got all this stuff you said you'd do for years. And then when everything starts flying and everything comes towards you, you got to just kind of adapt and adjust on the fly.

"And I thought we did that a good job as a program. And I have a great staff that helped me a lot. And we had great players last year that were mature and older, and they were able to adjust and adapt as well. So, it made it a lot easier."

Moreover, Lucas is here for the long haul, or until someone tries to buy him out of his new five-year extension. Lucas loves being in Miami, and he aims to keep the program on a trajectory that will push it further.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas answers questions at a press conference after the game against Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I hope they enjoy having me here," Lucas said. "I love being their coach. It's just taking it year by year. Last year is over. We got to take the next step as a program this year and then go from there."

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