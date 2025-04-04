REPORT: AJ Stanton-McCray Will Enter the Transfer Portal
The final remaining piece from last season's nightmare has entered the transfer portal as the Miami Hurricanes will have a full rebuild to complete with AJ Staton McCray entering the transfer portal.
Staton-McCray spent one season in Coral Gables and was one of only three Hurricanes who played in all 31 games during a difficult season. Staton-McCray averaged 7.3 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor, 32.3 percent on three-point attempts, and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Staton-McCray was one of the best players from last season and the best transfer portal addition through the train wreck. McCray was a consistent bucket-getter for the Hurricanes and brought an edge on defense that gave the Hurricanes a chance no matter how much they were out of the game. Now that the Hurricanes are moving on and wiping the slate clean, the former Samford guard will look for a new home as a graduate student.
Jai Lucas has already brought in three new players from high-major conferences and will still monitor some players that would be interested in coming back, like Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu. The Hurricanes are entering a new era, as is college basketball. Lucas will be one of the figureheads of the future as he continues to build for the future.