All Hurricanes

REPORT: AJ Stanton-McCray Will Enter the Transfer Portal

The final remaining piece from last season's nightmare has entered the transfer portal as the Miami Hurricanes will have a full rebuild to complete with AJ Staton McCray entering the transfer portal.

Justice Sandle

Feb 19, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard AJ Staton-McCray (11) drives up the court during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard AJ Staton-McCray (11) drives up the court during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The final remaining piece from last season's nightmare has entered the transfer portal as the Miami Hurricanes will have a full rebuild to complete with AJ Staton McCray entering the transfer portal.

Staton-McCray spent one season in Coral Gables and was one of only three Hurricanes who played in all 31 games during a difficult season. Staton-McCray averaged 7.3 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor, 32.3 percent on three-point attempts, and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Staton-McCray was one of the best players from last season and the best transfer portal addition through the train wreck. McCray was a consistent bucket-getter for the Hurricanes and brought an edge on defense that gave the Hurricanes a chance no matter how much they were out of the game. Now that the Hurricanes are moving on and wiping the slate clean, the former Samford guard will look for a new home as a graduate student.

Jai Lucas has already brought in three new players from high-major conferences and will still monitor some players that would be interested in coming back, like Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu. The Hurricanes are entering a new era, as is college basketball. Lucas will be one of the figureheads of the future as he continues to build for the future.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball