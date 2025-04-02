REPORT: Divine Ugochukwu Enters the Transfer Portal
A shocking development for the Miami Hurricanes basketball team as standout guard Divine Ugochukwu has entered the transfer portal per On3's Jamie Shaw.
Ugochukwu seemed like one of the few players who would stay in Miami after fighting his way onto the roster and becoming the starter for the Canes. Ugochukwu will keep the Hurricanes in mind when he looks around at other schools, but now the entire roster is almost gutted from last season.
Jai Lucas has already had his first commitment in Indiana transfer Malik Reneau, but there is still more work to be done. AJ Staton McCray looks to still be on the roster, and he is only one from last season. Lucas has several other players coming, and likely one of the top scorers in Jaland Lowe from Pitt make is way to Coral Gables.
That might be the driving force for Ugochukwu to test the waters of the portal. Lucas is working hard to get a ton of guards from high school and from the portal. Moreover, he came into this job with the idea that he was going to have to bring in 13 new players, and he is working on that quickly.
Ugochukwu is a great young talent who had to develop quickly for the Hurricanes and became one of their key players down the stretch. He averaged 5.3 points a game and only 2.3 assist, but what he proved was sound defense when the Hurricanes needed it. Now, he tests the waters of the portal to see where his name will stand.