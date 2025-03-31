REPORT: Miami Guard Nijel Pack Enters The Transfer Portal
The biggest piece for the Miami Hurricanes basketball team has entered the transfer portal.
Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack will look to get his medical redshirt after only playing nine games this season and will enter the portal looking for a new home.
It is a sad day for Hurricanes fans who had tons of hope for Pack as the leader of the team after the Final Four run in 2023. The two years following were filled with injuries and head-scratching moments between each party. Pack had been dealing with a lower body injury for most of the season after the Final Four run, and this season, he was out with an ankle injury that eventually reporters and players got tired of asking about his availability.
At that point, it was clear he was likely going into the portal with a medical redshirt, especially after Jim Larranaga retired. The 6-0 senior averaged 13.9 points and 4.3 assists per game for his nine games played, with his last coming against No. 1 Tennessee in the Jimmy V. Classic. He was seen in a walking boot for the rest of the season but was always on the sideline supporting and cheering on the struggling Canes.
Now, with one of the biggest question marks around this roster gone, the future is wide open for new head coach Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes.
Pack will go down as one of the best Hurricanes' guards in the history of the program, and his contributions will never be forgotten. He will enter a new path with a new team for the first time since transferring from Kansas State at the beginning of his career.