REPORT: Miami Officially Hires Jai Lucas as its next Basketball Head Coach
Now confirmed by On3's Joe Tipton, the Miami Hurricanes have their next head coach as Duke associate head coach and monster recruiter Jai Lucas is set to take over the program starting next season.
It was first reported by Peter Ariz of CanesInSight, that Lucas has been seen as a wonder child in the coaching ranks. He is only 36 years old so a fresh and young mind with the Hurricanes along with his monstrous recruiting background brings a breath of fresh air to the program.
Lucas started out as a highly touted recruit to play under Billy Donovan for Florida. He was a McDonald’s All-American and played every game before he transferred to Texas where his coaching bug began to hit. After a short time, Lucas joined Texas’ staff as a special assistant in 2013. In 2016, named Lucas an assistant coach.
In 2020, he left to take a role on staff as a special assistant and lead recruiter for Kentucky. He stayed there until Duke head coach Jon Scheyer brought him aboard his new-look staff in 2022 after the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski. In 2023, Lucas moved up to associate head coach.
Now he will look to lead the Hurricanes to the future of the program and start with being some of the best talent inside of Coral Gables. He has a tall task but it can be done. His first presser is set to be on Monday according to reports as more on this story continues to break.
