REPORT: Miami's Five-Star Freshman Jalil Bethea Enters the Transfer Portal
The biggest blow to this nightmare season was the lack of development from five-star guard Jalil Bethea. Now he enters the transfer portal but will keep the option of returning open for the talented guard.
The issue like most this season was the lack of coaching. Bill Courtney did all he could do but these young players like Bethea came to Coral Gables to play for Jim Larranaga. It did not pan out like he would have liked in Coral Gables.
In Bethea's case, he had a steep learning curve to get over on the defensive side of the ball that kept him from fully reaching his potential on the floor. He is a talented scorer with bright spots but not enough for the Canes this season. He shot before 40 percent from the field but still had flashes of his shot-creating ability.
He started to find himself over the last few games of the season, so whoever decides to take a chance on him this offseason will get a talented player.
With Jai Lucas, if Bethea would want to return, he would have to buy into a new system. Bethea's key for the off-season should be to get bigger and gain some size. He has the intangibles of a player that wants to reach the next level but another year in college would do wonders for the freshman that was viewed as a one-and-done player.