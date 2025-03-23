REPORT: Miami Sophomore Paul Djobet Enters the Transfer Portal
Another Miami Hurricanes that was on scholarship has entered the transfer portal. Sophomore Paul Djobet has entered the transfer portal after spending two years with the Miami Hurricanes.
He averaged 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds this season coming off the bench for the Canes.
Djobet was one of the key players that former coach Jim Larranaga had high hopes for when he recruited the talented forward out of France.
Dojbet was starting to come into his own, and depending on who gives him a chance, his next season will likely be a breakout. He was inconsistent for the Canes, and watching closely, he lacked some of the offensive necessities the Canes needed this season. He has the size of a good defender and has all of the intangibles to be a good role player at the college level.
Jai Lucas has only two more players on scholarship from last season's Miami Hurricanes team, and Nijel Pack can still declare for a medical redshirt only playing nine games.
The Hurricanes are cleaning the house as the new era of the Canes has started to take shape. The Transfer portal officially opens tomorrow and names will be collected for the Hurricanes.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.