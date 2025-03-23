All Hurricanes

REPORT: Miami Sophomore Paul Djobet Enters the Transfer Portal

The French man Paul Djobet entered the transfer portal after two long years with the Miami Hurricanes.

Justice Sandle

Jan 11, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) dribbles the basketball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Efton Reid III (4) defends during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) dribbles the basketball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Efton Reid III (4) defends during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another Miami Hurricanes that was on scholarship has entered the transfer portal. Sophomore Paul Djobet has entered the transfer portal after spending two years with the Miami Hurricanes.

He averaged 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds this season coming off the bench for the Canes.

Djobet was one of the key players that former coach Jim Larranaga had high hopes for when he recruited the talented forward out of France.

Dojbet was starting to come into his own, and depending on who gives him a chance, his next season will likely be a breakout. He was inconsistent for the Canes, and watching closely, he lacked some of the offensive necessities the Canes needed this season. He has the size of a good defender and has all of the intangibles to be a good role player at the college level.

Jai Lucas has only two more players on scholarship from last season's Miami Hurricanes team, and Nijel Pack can still declare for a medical redshirt only playing nine games.

The Hurricanes are cleaning the house as the new era of the Canes has started to take shape. The Transfer portal officially opens tomorrow and names will be collected for the Hurricanes.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball