Some Clues On Who Jai Lucas Is Retaining Now the Transfer Portal is Open
The Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday, and many names from the Miami Hurricanes basketball team entered.
So far, the Hurricanes have lost Jalil Bethea, Austin Swartz, Kiree Huie, Paul Djobet, Jalen Blackmon, and Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (during the season). Some might return, but some names are still missing from this past season.
Two key starters for the Hurricanes who have a chance to enter the portal still haven't. Freshman Divine Ugochukwu and transfer guard A.J. Staton-McCray are still under scholarship with the Miami Hurricanes, and after the most recent post from the men's basketball social media page, they might not be going anywhere.
New head coach Jai Lucas has been hosting individual workouts with players. In the video, McCray and Ugochukwu are seen loving what Lucas is bringing to them and the program. They are also some of the only players visible in the video to get an idea of who is being retained and who is not.
Both could still enter the portal. Djobet was also seen in the video and entered the portal the next day. Ugochukwu is the most interesting case in this situation. From a player who was planned on being a red-shirt freshman to starting at the end of the season, Lucas loved the drive and determination that he brought. That is what Ugochukwu also loves about Lucas. He is pushing him to another level, and for the Hurricanes' future, it is a positive sign.
McCray was arguably the second-best player on the team last season behind Matthew Cleveland. He was a consistent veteran role player on the team and, if retained, a voice that many new players could listen to.
Lucas wants players to buy-in, and so far, those two seem to be the first of the new look Canes for next season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.