Takeaways From Miami Men's Basketball First Fall Practice
College basketball is beginning to get underway as the Miami Hurricanes look for a bounce-back season under new head coach Jai Lucas.
The Hurricanes look like a solid team so far, but the season is only just starting. Lucas likes the progress the team has made so far, but there is still a way to go.
They held their first practice of the season, and this team looks ready to compete at the highest level. They show signs of a defensive monster, but offensively, there are still some questions about who will be those key offensive go-to players.
Lucas Has The Attention of the Team
The only question about this team is how good they can be in one year with the new Hurricanes head coach. So far, his voice is heard, and everyone is paying attention. He is a very detail-oriented coach and demands respect. He has this team running well, and his coaching staff is also great. The X's and O's are yet to be seen, but this team has a chance to do something great this season with Lucas as head coach.
Freshman Shelton Henderson is Massive
Many players stood out during the first practice, but one was clear: freshman Shelton Henderson looks like he has gained 20 pounds of muscle during his transition from high school to college basketball. Henderson looked massive and almost pro-ready with his size.
The 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. forward moved well. The five-star recruit has a lot of potential with this team. He was touted as a great defender with elite athleticism, but if he can find a way to advance his offense, he could be a first-round pick this year if he decides to go one-and-done.
Loud and Present Veteran Leadership
The team looks like they are having fun together, and it starts with the veteran leadership that is on display. There is joy in playing basketball with this team, and because most are from Florida, they enjoy being home and spending time with each other. That helps the team as veterans like Tre Donaldson, Ernest Udeh, and Malik Reneau, all coming from Power Four schools and consistently winning at a high level.
They are being leaned on and their leadership will grow consistently as the season progresses.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.