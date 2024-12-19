The Mental Toughness of Surviving a Seven Game Losing Streak
Saving a season can be as simple as picking up a few wins after a terrible start to the campaign.
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has had another stretch of play where they lost seven games in a row and snapping it has allowed the team to relax a bit. More smiles, more communication, and great vibes all around from the program.
Head coach Jim Larranaga knows that it is a mental battle when going through rough stretches and highlights that it takes time to get a team back on track.
"Well it's a long season and you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow and the thing I kept emphasizing and emphasizing to them at our meetings is yesterday is history and nothing we can do about yesterday."
Larranaga continued.
"Tomorrow's a mystery we have no idea what's going to happen and today is a gift and that's why we call it the present and we need to stay in the present and just try to keep working at getting better and when I tell them even after a loss look at we really did some really good things we can still get better but there are some things we didn't do so well that we got to correct. I'm not one to scream and yell and curse at them. I yell and scream at them in practice for effort."
Now the Hurricanes look to continue to play at a great level against Mount St. Mary's. There are still constant lineup changes as star guard Nigel Pack will still be missing from action but this also gives time for other players to play and show that they can rise to new expectations.