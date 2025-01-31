The New Message for Miami Men's Basketball is to 'Stick Together'
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Ten losses in a row for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (4-17, 0-10 ACC) but there is still a chance to take a victory from anyone in the conference.
One of the underlying storylines this season is getting over the "hump" in many of these close game situations. In some games, the Hurricanes have been dominated and run off the court but 0-10 should not be what the Canes' conference play record is.
No matter how big or small the margin of losing is, ten in a row is still hard to overcome. Interim head coach Bill Courtney knows that better than anyone and has advice for the struggling team.
"The thing for me is if nothing else I want to be a team right and regardless of whether you played a lot, regardless if you like your role, regardless of any of those things we got to stick together," Courtney said.
In the previous two games on the road at Cal and home against Virginia, the Hurricanes have consistently shown the levels of effort that the winning team wants. Executing has been the problem. It has not caused any team issues, however, frustration is starting to boil over.
"We have some shortcomings as a group um and the way we're built but we can overcome certain things if we remain a team and fight through adversity when we are put apart we have no shot at fighting through adversity," Courtney said.
Now the plan is to be on the same page. Against Notre Dame, the Hurricanes have another great opportunity in front of them to get a win and stay on the same page.
"I told our guys we all have to be on the same page we all have to be rolling in the same direction," Courtney said. "Now it's hard for a young guy to do that when you're losing they don't see the force for the trees they don't see the light at the end of the tunnel they look at as you know "Oh Woe is me" but we can't afford to do that and we're going to try darndest not to let them."