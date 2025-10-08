Tipoff Time and Channels Announced for Miami Men's Basketball
In conjunction with its television partners, the ACC announced tip times and TV designations for the 2025-26 Miami men’s basketball season on Tuesday.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Jai Lucas, the Hurricanes will be featured prominently on the national stage with 10 games on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).
Additionally, 13 games will air on the ACC Network with one game on The CW. The remaining six non-conference home games will appear on ACCNX.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time
TV
Nov. 3
Jacksonville
Coral Gables, Fla.
8 p.m ET
ACCNX
Nov. 6
Bethune-Cookman
Coral Gables, Fla.
7 p.m. ET
ACCNX
Nov. 10
Stetson
Coral Gables, Fla.
7 p.m. ET
ACCNX
Nov. 16
Florida
Jacksonville, Fla.
8:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Nov. 20
Elon
Coral Gables, Fla.
7. p.m. ET
ACCNX
Nov. 23
Delaware State
Coral Gables, Fla.
1 p.m. ET
ACCNX
Nov. 27
BYU
Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m. ET
ESPN
Nov. 28
Dayton/Georgetown
Orando, Fla.
7/9:30 p.m. ET
ESPN/2/U
Dec. 2
Ole Miss
Oxford, Miss.
9 p.m. ET
SECN
Dec. 6
Southern Miss
Coral Gables, Fla.
12 p.m. ET
ACCN
Dec. 13
ULM
Coral Gables, Fla.
12 p.m. ET
ACCNX
Dec. 21
North Florida
Coral Gables, Fla.
4 p.m. ET
ACCN
Dec. 30
Pitt
Coral Gables, Fla.
7 p.m. ET
ACCN
Jan. 7
Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C.
7 p.m. ET
ESPN2/U
Jan. 10
Georgia Tech
Coral Gables, Fla.
2 p.m. ET
ACCN
Jan. 13
Notre Dame
South Bend Ind.
7 p.m. ET
ESPN2/U
Jan. 17
Clemson
Clemson, S.C.
2:15 p.m. ET
The CW
Jan. 20
Florida State
Coral Gables, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2/U
Jan. 24
Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y.
2 p.m. ET
ACCN
Jan. 28
Stanford
Coral Gables, Fla.
9 p.m. ET
ACCN
Jan. 31
Cal
Coral Gables, Fla.
4 p.m ET
ACCN
Feb. 7
Boston College
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
2 p.m. ET
ACCN
Feb. 10
North Carolina
Coral Gables, Fla.
7 p.m. ET
ESPN/2
Feb. 14
NC State
Raleigh, N/C.
4 p.m. ET
ESPN/2/U
Feb. 17
Virginia Tech
Coral Gables, Fla.
8 p.m. ET
ESPN/2
Feb. 21
Virginia
Charlottesville, Va.
2 p.m. ET
ESPN/2/U
Feb. 24
Florida State
Tallahassee, Fla.
9 p.m. ET
ACCN
Feb. 28
Boston College
Coral Gables, Fla.
2 p.m. ET
ACCN
Mar. 4
SMU
Dallas, Texas
7 p.m. ET
ACCN
Mar. 7
Louisville
Coral Gables, Fla.
2 p.m. ET
ESPN/2/U
Highlighting the non-conference slate, Miami’s matchup against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.
The Hurricanes will appear on national TV in three consecutive games as they play BYU on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. on ESPN with the second game of the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Following the trip to Orlando, Miami will appear on SEC Network against Ole Miss as part of the ACC-SEC Challenge.
Conference home games against Florida State (Jan. 20), North Carolina (Feb. 10) and Louisville (March 7) and road games at Wake Forest (Jan. 7), Notre Dame (Jan. 13), NC State (Feb. 14) and Virginia (Feb. 21) will air on the ESPN family of networks.
Miami’s contest at Clemson will air on The CW on Jan. 17 with the remaining ACC slate airing on ACC Network.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Miami Announces ACC Tip Off Attendees
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday the basketball student-athletes selected by its 18 league schools to attend the 2025 ACC Tipoff, which will be held October 6-8 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The women’s event will be held on Monday, October 6, and Tuesday, October 7, while the men’s will begin on Tuesday, October 7, and conclude on Wednesday, October 8.ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D, will participate in the Commissioner’s Forum at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 7.
ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff for three days of expansive coverage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.