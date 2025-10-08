All Hurricanes

Tipoff Time and Channels Announced for Miami Men's Basketball

In conjunction with its television partners, the ACC announced tip times and TV designations for the 2025-26 Miami men’s basketball season on Tuesday. 

Justice Sandle

Jai Lucas during training camp for the Miami Hurricanes
Jai Lucas during training camp for the Miami Hurricanes / Miami Athletics
In this story:

In conjunction with its television partners, the ACC announced tip times and TV designations for the 2025-26 Miami men’s basketball season on Tuesday. 

Under the direction of first-year head coach Jai Lucas, the Hurricanes will be featured prominently on the national stage with 10 games on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU). 

Additionally, 13 games will air on the ACC Network with one game on The CW. The remaining six non-conference home games will appear on ACCNX.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time

TV

Nov. 3

Jacksonville

Coral Gables, Fla.

8 p.m ET

ACCNX

Nov. 6

Bethune-Cookman

Coral Gables, Fla.

7 p.m. ET

ACCNX

Nov. 10

Stetson

Coral Gables, Fla.

7 p.m. ET

ACCNX

Nov. 16

Florida

Jacksonville, Fla.

8:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Nov. 20

Elon

Coral Gables, Fla.

7. p.m. ET

ACCNX

Nov. 23

Delaware State

Coral Gables, Fla.

1 p.m. ET

ACCNX

Nov. 27

BYU

Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m. ET

ESPN

Nov. 28

Dayton/Georgetown

Orando, Fla.

7/9:30 p.m. ET

ESPN/2/U

Dec. 2

Ole Miss

Oxford, Miss.

9 p.m. ET

SECN

Dec. 6

Southern Miss

Coral Gables, Fla.

12 p.m. ET

ACCN

Dec. 13

ULM

Coral Gables, Fla.

12 p.m. ET

ACCNX

Dec. 21

North Florida

Coral Gables, Fla.

4 p.m. ET

ACCN

Dec. 30

Pitt

Coral Gables, Fla.

7 p.m. ET

ACCN

Jan. 7

Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C.

7 p.m. ET

ESPN2/U

Jan. 10

Georgia Tech

Coral Gables, Fla.

2 p.m. ET

ACCN

Jan. 13

Notre Dame

South Bend Ind.

7 p.m. ET

ESPN2/U

Jan. 17

Clemson

Clemson, S.C.

2:15 p.m. ET

The CW

Jan. 20

Florida State

Coral Gables, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2/U

Jan. 24

Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y.

2 p.m. ET

ACCN

Jan. 28

Stanford

Coral Gables, Fla.

9 p.m. ET

ACCN

Jan. 31

Cal

Coral Gables, Fla.

4 p.m ET

ACCN

Feb. 7

Boston College

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

2 p.m. ET

ACCN

Feb. 10

North Carolina

Coral Gables, Fla.

7 p.m. ET

ESPN/2

Feb. 14

NC State

Raleigh, N/C.

4 p.m. ET

ESPN/2/U

Feb. 17

Virginia Tech

Coral Gables, Fla.

8 p.m. ET

ESPN/2

Feb. 21

Virginia

Charlottesville, Va.

2 p.m. ET

ESPN/2/U

Feb. 24

Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla.

9 p.m. ET

ACCN

Feb. 28

Boston College

Coral Gables, Fla.

2 p.m. ET

ACCN

Mar. 4

SMU

Dallas, Texas

7 p.m. ET

ACCN

Mar. 7

Louisville

Coral Gables, Fla.

2 p.m. ET

ESPN/2/U

Highlighting the non-conference slate, Miami’s matchup against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The Hurricanes will appear on national TV in three consecutive games as they play BYU on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. on ESPN with the second game of the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Following the trip to Orlando, Miami will appear on SEC Network against Ole Miss as part of the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Conference home games against Florida State (Jan. 20), North Carolina (Feb. 10) and Louisville (March 7) and road games at Wake Forest (Jan. 7), Notre Dame (Jan. 13), NC State (Feb. 14) and Virginia (Feb. 21) will air on the ESPN family of networks. 

Miami’s contest at Clemson will air on The CW on Jan. 17 with the remaining ACC slate airing on ACC Network.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Miami Announces ACC Tip Off Attendees

 The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday the basketball student-athletes selected by its 18 league schools to attend the 2025 ACC Tipoff, which will be held October 6-8 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The women’s event will be held on Monday, October 6, and Tuesday, October 7, while the men’s will begin on Tuesday, October 7, and conclude on Wednesday, October 8.ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D, will participate in the Commissioner’s Forum at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 7.

ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff for three days of expansive coverage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball