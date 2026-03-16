Where does Miami Basketball Rank in Polls Entering the NCAA Tournament

After a long regular season, it was only fitting that the Miami Hurricanes would find themselves ranked in the top 25 to close the regular season.

Enterign the NCAA Tournament, the Hurricanes are ranked as the No. 25 team in the country in the AP Poll while in the coaches poll, they remain in the same spot at No. 23 similar to last weeks.

The Hurricanes prepare to take on the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as both teams have a lot to fight for. However, the Canes are happy to be in the dance, but aren't satisfited with only being there.

"You know, it puts a lot in perspective," Miami head coach Jai Lucas said. "A big part of it was when we went to our, like, open practice at the ACC tournament, everybody's pulling their phones out and taking pictures. You've got to remember, uh, it's a lot of their first time, and it is one of those experiences that just makes you smile, because you understand how big a moment it is, and it'll be the same thing when we get to St. Louis. Like, you take it for granted, but it's hard to do, and so for our guys, I want us to just embrace it and enjoy it, but then also just go out there and attack it and have fun"

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (50), 32-2, 1418 Arizona (7), 32-2, 1372 Michigan, 31-2, 1310 Florida, 26-7, 1221 Houston, 28-6, 1214 Iowa State, 27-7, 1096 UConn, 29-5, 1032 Purdue, 27-8, 912 Virginia, 29-5, 903 St. John's, 28-6, 860 Michigan State, 25-7, 833 Gonzaga, 30-3, 829 Illinois, 24-8, 801 Arkansas, 26-8, 750 Nebraska, 26-6, 689 Vanderbilt, 26-8, 538 Kansas, 23-10, 503 Alabama, 23-9, 438 Wisconsin, 24-10, 392 Texas Tech, 22-10, 376 North Carolina, 24-8, 293 Saint Mary's, 27-5, 113 Louisville, 23-10, 112 Tennessee, 22-11, 112 (tied with Louisville) Miami-Florida, 25-8, 110

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Ohio) 100, BYU 62, UCLA 38, Utah St. 28, TCU 17, High Point 14, VCU 12, Clemson 9, Ohio St. 5, Kentucky 4, Saint Louis 3, Akron 3, Santa Clara 2, McNeese St. 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (26), 32-2, 770 Arizona (5), 32-2, 744 Michigan, 31-2, 718 Florida, 26-7, 656 Houston, 28-6, 653 Iowa State, 27-7, 586 UConn, 29-5, 570 Virginia, 29-5, 531 St. John's, 28-6, 514 Gonzaga, 30-3, 470 Michigan State, 25-7, 450 Illinois, 24-8, 437 Purdue, 26-8, 416 Nebraska, 26-6, 395 Arkansas, 26-8, 381 Vanderbilt, 26-8, 316 Kansas, 23-10, 242 Alabama, 23-9, 239 Texas Tech, 22-10, 228 Wisconsin, 24-10 North Carolina, 24-8, 149 Saint Mary's, 2705, 103 Miami-Florida, 25-8, 76 Louisville, 23-10, 56 Tennessee, 22-11, 55

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Miami (OH).

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (OH) 36; UCLA 31; Utah State 23; BYU 14; Villanova 11; Saint Louis 7; VCU 5; South Florida 1; Santa Clara 1; Ohio State 1; Akron 1;

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