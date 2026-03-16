Where does Miami Basketball Rank in Polls Entering the NCAA Tournament
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After a long regular season, it was only fitting that the Miami Hurricanes would find themselves ranked in the top 25 to close the regular season.
Enterign the NCAA Tournament, the Hurricanes are ranked as the No. 25 team in the country in the AP Poll while in the coaches poll, they remain in the same spot at No. 23 similar to last weeks.
The Hurricanes prepare to take on the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as both teams have a lot to fight for. However, the Canes are happy to be in the dance, but aren't satisfited with only being there.
"You know, it puts a lot in perspective," Miami head coach Jai Lucas said. "A big part of it was when we went to our, like, open practice at the ACC tournament, everybody's pulling their phones out and taking pictures. You've got to remember, uh, it's a lot of their first time, and it is one of those experiences that just makes you smile, because you understand how big a moment it is, and it'll be the same thing when we get to St. Louis. Like, you take it for granted, but it's hard to do, and so for our guys, I want us to just embrace it and enjoy it, but then also just go out there and attack it and have fun"
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (50), 32-2, 1418
- Arizona (7), 32-2, 1372
- Michigan, 31-2, 1310
- Florida, 26-7, 1221
- Houston, 28-6, 1214
- Iowa State, 27-7, 1096
- UConn, 29-5, 1032
- Purdue, 27-8, 912
- Virginia, 29-5, 903
- St. John's, 28-6, 860
- Michigan State, 25-7, 833
- Gonzaga, 30-3, 829
- Illinois, 24-8, 801
- Arkansas, 26-8, 750
- Nebraska, 26-6, 689
- Vanderbilt, 26-8, 538
- Kansas, 23-10, 503
- Alabama, 23-9, 438
- Wisconsin, 24-10, 392
- Texas Tech, 22-10, 376
- North Carolina, 24-8, 293
- Saint Mary's, 27-5, 113
- Louisville, 23-10, 112
- Tennessee, 22-11, 112 (tied with Louisville)
- Miami-Florida, 25-8, 110
Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Ohio) 100, BYU 62, UCLA 38, Utah St. 28, TCU 17, High Point 14, VCU 12, Clemson 9, Ohio St. 5, Kentucky 4, Saint Louis 3, Akron 3, Santa Clara 2, McNeese St. 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (26), 32-2, 770
- Arizona (5), 32-2, 744
- Michigan, 31-2, 718
- Florida, 26-7, 656
- Houston, 28-6, 653
- Iowa State, 27-7, 586
- UConn, 29-5, 570
- Virginia, 29-5, 531
- St. John's, 28-6, 514
- Gonzaga, 30-3, 470
- Michigan State, 25-7, 450
- Illinois, 24-8, 437
- Purdue, 26-8, 416
- Nebraska, 26-6, 395
- Arkansas, 26-8, 381
- Vanderbilt, 26-8, 316
- Kansas, 23-10, 242
- Alabama, 23-9, 239
- Texas Tech, 22-10, 228
- Wisconsin, 24-10
- North Carolina, 24-8, 149
- Saint Mary's, 2705, 103
- Miami-Florida, 25-8, 76
- Louisville, 23-10, 56
- Tennessee, 22-11, 55
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Miami (OH).
Others Receiving Votes: Miami (OH) 36; UCLA 31; Utah State 23; BYU 14; Villanova 11; Saint Louis 7; VCU 5; South Florida 1; Santa Clara 1; Ohio State 1; Akron 1;
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5