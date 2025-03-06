Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer Sends Heartwarming Message Jai Lucas
A few weeks ago, No. 2 Duke rolled into Coral Gables to finish the season sweep against the Miami Hurricanes but that wasn't the biggest news coming out of the game. It had been reported a few days prior that Duke's associate head coach Jai Lucas was preparing to take the Miami Hurricanes head coaching job following the season.
Now that those reports have come to pass, instead of avoiding all questions revolving around his coaching partner like after the game, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer has a heartwarming message for Lucas as he takes the next step in his professional career.
"I just want to say congratulations to Jai Lucas for being the next head coach at Miami," Scheyer said. "he has been an incredible addition to our staff the last few years, and I've been excited just to have him on this journey beginning with me. Not only is he a great coach, he's a great teacher, he's an even better person. He's going to do a great job there. He has done a great job for us and couldn't be happier for him to take the next step in his professional career. I want to wish him all the best and couldn't be more excited for him and his family."
Some might be mad that he is leaving right before the Blue Devils prepare to make a long run in the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. Lucas is a vital part of the team as its defensive coordinator. The Blue Devils have one of the best defenses in the country and one of the many reasons they have National Championship aspirations.
Coach Scheyer has plenty to handle now, but the Hurricanes get a defensive mastermind to replace Jim Larranaga for the foreseeable future.
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.