Extra Point: As Miami Searches for Its Next Defensive Coordinator, Who Could Lead the Hot Board?
With the news breaking this morning that defensive coordinator Lance Guidry has been fired from his position with the university, it's officiall Hot Board season in South Beach.
Who could fill the open position? There are a few names already circling, and some reports are swirling that Miami has already been in contact with a high caliber replacement. However, is it the best fit for the program? Let's find out.
1. Tyler Santucci, Georgia Tech
According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Miami has already been in touch with Tyler Santucci of Georgia Tech. The Yellowjacket defensive coordinator got up close and personal with Miami this season and was a big reason behind handing the Hurricanes a black eye on their resume.
It would be three stops in three years for Santucci, who served as the Defensive Coordinator and linebackers coach for Duke in 2023, but there are plenty of worse options to move to than Miami, all things considered. Time will tell if Georgia Tech makes Santucci an offer to return that he can't refuse.
2. Bryant Haines, Indiana
Yes, Miami could stand to benefit from poaching a football coach from Indiana. What a weird sentence, but it's true.
While Curt Cignetti and his Indiana team took the college football world and headlines by storm this season in a revival of the Hoosier program, Haines stayed in the background and coached a defense that withstood the tests of most of the Big 10 outside of a few powerhouses at the top of every ranking metric available.
The only problem? Haines is home. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Indiana, and thus, may prove to be a hard sell.
3. Tim Banks, Tennessee
Another name that has been swirling for the Miami position since it came open is Tennessee's Tim Banks.
Banks has coached a stifling Tennessee defense since 2021, complete with one of the best pass rush attacks in the country and a stonewall of a front seven that's limited opponents' rushing attacks week in and week out. Banks probably serves as the most expensive option on the list, but also arguably the best hire.
There will be several options for Miami to choose from in this coaching cycle, and the Hot Board is just ramping up.