2024 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule, Results, Playoff Chances
It took until the 10th game for the Miami Hurricanes to suffer a setback in the 2024 season, which brings its chances of playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game on Dec. 7 into doubt.
But it probably still controls its fate in terms of the the 12-team College Football Playoff as long as The U doesn't suffer another setback. However, it has yet to face a ranked opponent this season.
Overall, the Hurricanes are 9-1, 5-1 in ACC games, tied with with Clemson and Pitt with one loss, and all three teams a game behind SMU. The first tiebreaker for the ACC Championship Game is head-to-head competition and Miami has played none of the other contenders. It has a bye next week.
Miami has two games remaining in the regular season, both against that came into the weekend below .500.
Nov. 23: Wake Forest, TBA
Nov. 30: at Syracuse, TBA
2024 Results
Aug. 31: at Florida, W 41-17
Sept. 7: Florida A&M, W 56-9
Sept. 14: Ball State, W 62-0
Sept. 21: at South Florida, W 50-15
Sept. 27: Virginia Tech, W 38-34
Oct. 5: at Cal, W 39-38
Oct. 19: at Louisville, W 52-45
Oct. 26: Florida State, W 36-14
Nov. 2: Duke, W 53-31
Nov. 9 at Georgia Tech, L 28-23
ACC Championship Game Tiebreakers
Two-team tie
Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams.
Win-percentage versus all common opponents.
Win-percentage versus common opponents based upon their order of finish (overall conference win-percentage, with ties broken) and proceeding through other common opponents based upon their order of finish.
Combined win percentage of conference opponents.
The tied team with the higher ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games.
The representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or Commissioner’s designee.
B. Three (or More) Team Tie
Three teams (or more) tiebreaker procedures will first be used to identify one Championship Game representative. Once that team is determined, the tiebreaker procedures restart for the remaining tied teams.
Combined head-to-head win percentage among the tied teams if all tied teams are common opponents.
If all the tied teams are not common opponents, the tied team defeated each of the other tied teams. i. If all the tied teams are not common opponents, no tied team defeats the other tied teams, but if a tied team loses to each of the other tied teams, such team shall be eliminated and removed from the tie.
Win-percentage versus all common opponents.
Win-percentage versus common opponents based upon their order of finish (overall conference win-percentage, with ties broken) and proceeding through other common opponents based upon their order of finish.
Combined win percentage of conference opponents.
The tied team with the highest ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games.
The representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or Commissioner’s designee
College Football Playoff
The 12 participating teams will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams. Miami was No. 4 heading into this weekend. It would be unlikely to fall beyond No. 12 in the next rankings on Tuesday.
ACC Bowl Agreements
(From the Atlantic Coast Conference)
Friday, December 20
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Friday, December 27
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.) – noon or 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Holiday Bowl (San Diego, Calif.) – 8 p.m ET / Fox, (ACC vs. Pac 12)
Saturday, December 28
Fenway Bowl (Boston, Mass.) – 11 a.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. American)
Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, N.Y.) – Noon ET / ABC (ACC vs. Big Ten)
Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ABC (ACC vs. Big 12)
Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com (Washington DC) – 5:45 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs, American)
Tuesday, December 31
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) – 2 p.m. ET / CBS (Pac 12 vs. ACC)
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. SEC)
Friday, January 3
First Responder (Dallas, Texas) - 4 p.m. / ESPN (American/ACC/Big Ten)
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. Big Ten)
Of note: Notre Dame is eligible for all ACC bowl games. Through 2025, "legacy" members of the Pac-12 who recently moved to other conferences are eligible for Pac-12 bowls
