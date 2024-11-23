Live Updates: Wake Forest at No. 8 Miami
Miami’s game against Wake Forest on Nov. 23 will kick off at noon from Hard Rock Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon. This is the Hurricanes’ home finale that will be broadcast on ESPN.
Miami leads the all-time series with the Demon Deacons, 8-3 winning seven straight meetings. The two sides last faced off in 2013.
The Hurricanes (9-1, 5-1 ACC) still hold their destiny thanks to Virginia defeating Pitt this past weekend, and now only have to defeat Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3 ACC) and Sycrasue (6-3, 3-3 ACC) to make it to the ACC Championship game where they would likely take on the SMU Mustangs.
HOW TO WATCH:
Time: Noon ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Date: November 23
Series: The Hurricanes lead the series 8-3 against the Demon Deacons
Last Matchup: The last time these two teams faced off against each other was in 2013 when the Miami Hurricanes defeated Wake Forest 24-21. Duke Johnson rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns that led the team to victory.