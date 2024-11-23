All Hurricanes

Live Updates: Wake Forest at No. 8 Miami

The final home game of the season is here for the Hurricanes as they look to continue their winning ways to get to the ACC Championship game.

Justice Sandle

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Miami’s game against Wake Forest on Nov. 23 will kick off at noon from Hard Rock Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon. This is the Hurricanes’ home finale that will be broadcast on ESPN.

Miami leads the all-time series with the Demon Deacons, 8-3 winning seven straight meetings. The two sides last faced off in 2013.

The Hurricanes (9-1, 5-1 ACC) still hold their destiny thanks to Virginia defeating Pitt this past weekend, and now only have to defeat Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3 ACC) and Sycrasue (6-3, 3-3 ACC) to make it to the ACC Championship game where they would likely take on the SMU Mustangs.

HOW TO WATCH:

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Date: November 23

Series: The Hurricanes lead the series 8-3 against the Demon Deacons

Last Matchup: The last time these two teams faced off against each other was in 2013 when the Miami Hurricanes defeated Wake Forest 24-21. Duke Johnson rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns that led the team to victory.

