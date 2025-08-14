A Young Miami Secondary Starting Develop Ball Hawks
Generating turnovers is what the Miami Hurricanes' defense is looking to develop right now as Fall Camp moves forward.
Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has liked what he has seen out of his group, but also knows that getting the ball and attacking is the most important. Some have started to develop as ball hawks in his eyes, and young talent is standing out from the rest.
"Dylan Day, when he is where he is, be careful," Hetherman said. "I mean, he's gonna get the ball out right now. And as a group of guys that every day, they're obsessed with the ball. And it's, you know, that's the number one thing in practice. I'm gonna strip attempts till we get, how many times the ball touches the ground? There's if the ball is down, you know where knuckles are scooping and score, and then you, if the ball's in the air, we have to have it."
Day and Hetherman have worked together to make sure that each is pulling the best out of the other. That also comes with the other people in the secondary room who are trying to make a name for themselves.
“I think we complement each other very well," Day said. "When any group goes out, I feel like there’s no drop-off. We have great teachers and coaches. … I feel like we complement each other very well, and we compete. It’s all about competing.”
The defense has has started to make others take notice as well.
"We have a lot of guys that are able to stretch the field," offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "I do feel good about our ability to attack down the field. Our defense doesn't necessarily.... they do a good job of minimizing explosive plays, I will say that."
Day is improving day after day, and he knows that he is still learning more about the world of college sports. He is entering year two with the Canes, but has a chance to make several plays this season.
“I feel like year one, I just got adjusted to the speed of the game," Day said. "Just getting those reps as a smaller guy out there. I got my weight up this offseason, so this season, I look forward to making plays and fitting in the defense wherever I can. I’m excited to get in the rotation.”
