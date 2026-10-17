Another Starting Miami Secondary Star Heads to the Locker Room Early Against FSU

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes entered this game fairly healthy in the secondary after starting the season with injury after injury. Now, after the first play against Florida State, they have lost another star player in the backfield.

Sophomore star safety Bryce Fitzgerald has been ruled out after an apparent shoulder injury against FSU.

Fitzgerald was one of the many standouts last season and was a Freshman All-American, leading the ACC in interceptions. This year, he was moved around and pushed to play corner because of previous injuries. This is another blow for the Canes, who were finally getting healthy at the right time.

Moreover, the following series, the Hurricanes would lose Zechariah Poyser thanks to a targeting call on Florida State QB Ashton Daniels.

Good news: Fitzgerald has returned to the sideline, but time will tell if he will return to the game. ESPN said on the broadcast that he is out for the rest of the game.

In his place will be freshman star JJ Dunnigan, while the rest of the secondary will consistently be put in rotation. Miami is also coming off a bye week, and the rust is there. Miami will continue to get better.

This story will be updated.

How to Watch Florida State at No. 3 Miami

TV: ESPN (Tom Hart on play-by-play, Roddy Jones as the color commentator, and Quint Kessenich reporting from the sideline)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated Florida State on the road with an embarrassing victory over the Noles. Malachi Toney and the rushing attack were electric in the Canes' 28-22 win. The game was not as close as the score indicates.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bye week after defeating Clemson in one of the best program wins in recent memory. Despite the injuries, the Canes dominated 41-13, powered by a strong run game and one of the nation's best defensive lines.

Last Time Out, Florida State: The Seminoles are coming off a crushing defeat on the road against Louisville. They had a chance to go up 21-0, but the run game killed any hopes of FSU maintaining the lead.

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