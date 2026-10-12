'The Best Rivalry in Sports': Mario Cristobal Remains Calm but Ecstatic About FSU Matchup

Miami, Florida State. One of the best rivalries in sports, and one that continues to keep eyes on the ACC year after year. This season. Florida State (3-3, 1-2 ACC) hasn't had its best luck controlling leads, while No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) has been dominant in each game.

Moreover, UM has dragged FSU over the finish line two years in a row and looks to do it for a third time. This rivalry game has all the makings of a classic one way or another.

Over 100 recruits will be in attendance as the two programs battle it out. Miami is coming off a bye week, with many defensive players expected back and an angry offense that left points on the board against Clemson. Head coach Mario Cristobal loves it and is excited for this weekend.

"Ever since I grew up, this was always my favorite and the best rivalry in sports, in my opinion," Cristobal said on the Joe Rose Show. "It's the energy, the intensity, the physicality, the caliber of player on the field, the guy coaching against each other, the fan bases, the state of Florida. I mean, all eyes on this game, always at forever, and they're always knockout, drag out football games. So certainly excited to get to continue preparing."

The Seminoles have also shown flashes of a good team all season. They were up 21-6 against Alabama before a delay slowed them down. They were in a dogfight against SMU in the first game of the season. In their last outing against Louisville, they jumped up 14-0 with a chance to go up 21-0 but blew it. FSU has high-level talent, but they haven't put the pieces together.

Moreover, after a weekend that saw Texas, Oregon, and LSU drop games, and Indiana being on the ropes, Cristobal is not taking any chances with midseason lulls he has had over the past two seasons.

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) throws before getting tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Luke Metz (4) during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I mean, they were up 21-6 on Alabama, you know? That and four minutes left until one night, I think it's a 7 point game. So they've had all the makings of just being right there and could very easily have won every single game that they have been in," Cristobal said about FSU. "But the focus is on making sure we prepare our guys for all not only their players, but the way that they use their players, they do a great job using personnel, and their offensive defensive lines are big in physical."

Cristobal continued adding to how well the team has actually played.

"You know, that's 10 sacks against Virginia," Cristobal said. In the red zone, they've been elite on offense. They've been really good on defense in the red zone as well. Just so then again,I mean, you have to prepare for a lot, and you better be on point, We need that stadium absolutely going bananas, rocking like the asylum it is."

“They are only going to get healthier”😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/t6QettLLXl — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 10, 2026

Now the countdown is on, and the Hurricanes wait for the Noles to arrive for one of the biggest games of the year.

"And all focus is on preparing and getting ready to play an extremely talented or really good football team with a lot of weapons that, again, has always been the most intense and physical game of Miami Hurricanes' history," Cristobal said. "So I'm really excited to get to get ready."

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