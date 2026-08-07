One Emotion Reigns Supreme After a Fully Healthy Season from Miami's Veteran Linebacker

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Time and injuries can hurt many players and their confidence. For Miami linebacker Chase Smith, time was all he had.

Smith is one of two players remaining from the Manny Diaz era of the Miami Hurricanes, but he was kept around for a reason. He has the talent to be a star player, and last season, after a fully healthy season for the first time in two years, he proved his worth.

"It feels amazing," Smith said. "You know, any opportunity to really expand your opportunity to showcase your talents is like you got to take the most advantage of and fulfill your opportunity. So, I feel extremely blessed, and I really appreciate the opportunity everybody around me has given."

Moreover, thanks to his injuries and time on the bench, he has developed an appreciation for himself and the work he has put in to stay healthy and regain the right feel for the game.

"It was definitely pivotal in my development as far as my confidence and finally coming off the injury and being able to play with my guys and get comfortable with people that are helping me get to where I am," Smith expressed. "And it was an amazing experience for overall and everything I learned."

Smith finished last year as a key player in the National Championship run. He finished the season with 31 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections.

He was a rotational piece who became a massive run-game hunter, keeping most of the league's backs at bay. Furthermore, that time on the field helped his leadership style, which will be pivotal this season.

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (41) tackles Syracuse Orange quarterback Rickie Collins (10) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now he is a leader. He is one of the many vocal points of the team. No matter his age, he has gained the respect of his peers and looks to lead them into the season.

"It's translated actually really well," Smith said. 'And I feel like because of, you feel me, maybe the age, but just understanding that you've been in the program for a while, a lot of people are really receptive to what you say.

"And I think we have a great group of guys that are really receptive to the message we're trying to put out. not only me but our coaches and everybody around us. So I think it's definitely been a really good smooth transition from last year to becoming a leadership for sure."

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