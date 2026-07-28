2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Linebackers

Shocking but true, the Miami Hurricanes have one of the youngest teams in college football entering the 2026 season.

Most of their starters are freshmen or sophomores, with a few other players sprinkled in there as juniors and seniors. However, there is one position that has an eighth-year senior and now a sixth-year senior.

Miami's linebacking room is the oldest room on the roster and one of the oldest in the country, but the talent is still there. Injuries have derailed most of these players' careers, but now, after a fully healthy season, stars like Mohamed Toure and Chase Smith are ready for that next step as defensive leaders.

Mohamed Toure

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami linebacker Mohamed Toure speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive leader for the Canes entering this season. Toure put his life on the line to get a win in the College Football Playoff, and as the season went on, he went from being slow to making tackles to getting faster and faster on each snap.

It showed how healthy he became, and how it turned his season into one of the best of his career.

Toure finished last season with 82 total tackles and two massive sacks that happened in the CFP. Toure knows that this is his last season after spending years on the bench thanks to endless injuries. He's coming to have the best season of his career.

Chase Smith

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (41) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is one of the very few players remaining from the Manny Diaz era of the Hurricanes, but when someone like Mario Cristobal can spot talent, time will tell if that will show. Last season, it did.

Smith was a consistent rotational piece who also finally played a healthy season.

He finished last season with 31 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections. He was great in pass coverage, matching what Toure can do when he was running the ball.

Moreover, now with more time on the field, he will get the chance to highlight how hard he has worked to get this opportunity.

Bobby Pruitt

BOBBY PRUITT WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY



ANOTHER TRUE FRESHMEN MAKING AN IMPACT!! pic.twitter.com/FJzC4puQnk — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 2, 2024

Pruitt has spent his past two seasons waiting for his turn while also making play after play on special teams when the Canes needed it. That is the development of players who wait but show up when it is needed most.

The incoming junior will get some rotational time alongside the veteran linebackers after finishing last season with 0.5 sacks and 10 total tackles. He will look to grow with the team and build himself into a quality starter who can be the No. 1 linebacker next season.

Depth

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kamal Bonner (34) celebrates after the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last season, the addition of Kamal Bonner was thought to be used more. That wasn't the case thanks to injuries and depth. Entering this season, Bonner looks to be healthier, but the Canes also have younger talent who are hungry for their moment.

Kellen Wiley Jr. has added more muscle, power, and speed after redshirting his freshman season. Alongside him is Ezekiel Marcelin Jr., who also prepares to get some playing time this season.

The rest of the room is filled with freshmen and walk-on talent who will have to earn their place through special teams work.

Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:

Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.

Quarterbacks

Cornerbacks

Running Backs

Safety

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