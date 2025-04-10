Armondo Blount Highlights His Growth From Last Season to Now
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are preparing to be a completely different team compared to last season. Defense will play a massive part of the Canes' game plan, and one of those key pieces is sophomore Armondo Blount.
Blount had a lot to say about his improvement and growth now that spring practice is almost over. There is still more for him to learn, but he is happy with the progress he has made this spring.
On how much he’s grown and adjusted to the college game since his freshman season last year:
“When I first came in, it was mainly about learning more about football, getting adjusted to the college experience. Now, this spring, I’ve just been having my head down, working, and putting my faith into God and just working and seeing what plays out for me. That’s been my main thing this spring, just giving it my all and just keep working.”
On what he felt he had to learn about football and the college game:
“My knowledge for the game and just technique because, you know, college is more than just playing football. It comes with technique and knowing what you’re doing and what the guys behind you are doing.”
On when it felt like he transitioned from high school to college football:
“The first day, when I came in. College is college. Things move faster. You’ve just got to get used to it, like acclimated. It’s just like high school all over again. You start at the bottom and you’ve [got to] work up.”