Malachi Toney's Heisman Campaign Starts Against Texas A&M

Carson Beck and Rueben Bain Jr.'s 2025 Heisman campaign closed after the Miami Hurricanes lost to Louisville and SMU. However, when one door closes, another one opens. All attention flipped to the Canes' superstar freshman receiver.

Malachi Toney is one of the best players in the country regardless of age, and against Texas A&M, his 2026 Heisman campaign can begin.

Yes, this game won't count for next season, but all attention will be on the star freshman who has grown better and better each game.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Toney finished the season with back-to-back 12-plus receptions games with over 120 yards and a touchdown. He also increased his offensive abilities, going out of the wildcat and throwing a few touchdowns and rushing for some as well. His versatility is unmatched, catching the eyes of other coaches around the country.

“They’ve got some talented skill players," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "The little freshman slot they’ve got is an elite skill player.”

On3 names Malachi Toney a Freshman All-American and the outright Offensive True Freshman of the Year! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ELZBo4cTSa — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 10, 2025

Toney's freshman year was one for the Hurricanes' history books. He finished with a total of 1141 yards, only 30 yards shy of 1000 receiving yards, a catch shy of breaking the Hurricanes' all-time single season receptions record, 10 total touchdowns (seven caught, two thrown, and one rushing), and almost returned several touchdowns in punt return. He is a full weapon and will continue to be utilized as one.

Moreover, for the Hurricanes, it's not just Toney. This Hurricanes freshman class has been productive from the first game. Head coach Mario Cristobal's recruiting efforts for this class won't go unnoticed.

"I think it all starts with the way that we practice," Cristobal said. "Allows them to develop at a high level, and so the bright lights haven't really affected them. Certainly starts with a guy like Malachi [Toney], and it quickly turned to on defense, Bryce Fitzgerald, the impact that he's had. And I know I mentioned the receivers earlier, because they have, they've had a tremendous impact.

"I think what you're going to see more and more here, as we head into this month, is more guys playing. The experience that they're getting now. Two things, number one, help us win now, and number two, for the future. They're playing in high-level games against great competition. It's invaluable. It's priceless. So, really good class, and we got to keep stacking them."

Toney has a chance to light the world on fire once again as he did in the season opener against Notre Dame. He is no longer 'Miami's Little Secret". His Heisman odds are already starting to write themselves for the 2026 season.

