Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Impresses Everyone With Maturity And Leadership
The Cincinnati Bengals selected offensive lineman Jalen Rivers in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they have had nothing but rave reviews about who he is as a person. Coming from the Miami Hurricanes, we heard about what a great kid he was for years, to go along with his impressive performance on the field. This has been the case since he was in elementary school. No one has anything negative to say about him, and the people around him have been gushing about him, including coaches and NFL executives.
Going as far back as when he was eight years old, being raised by parents with a military background immediately built in maturity and leadership qualities to a young Rivers. Retired Command Master Chief James Daniels, who served as both his stepfather and football coach, spoke about Rivers as a child, "The joke that we always make is that when he was eight, he was going on 30. He has an old soul. Has always had an old soul." Daniels said. "He's usually the youngest person on the team, but the older people end up looking up to him."
Daniels continues saying that an NFL general manager told Rivers that they couldn't find a single negative thing about him, saying if there is, "you're hiding it well." Daniels continued, "They try to find stuff. They've got all the resources. He's just not that guy. It's that old school discipline. Loyal guy."
The Bengals' director of college scouting, Mike Potts, told their official website that no one had anything negative to say about him: "He's a buttoned-up, polished kid," Potts said. "The coaches and staff at Miami could not speak higher of him. The favorite of many there."
His new offensive line coach in Cincinnati, Scott Peters, has also raved about having Rivers in his position group, saying talking to him is like talking to a "multi-year veteran". He continued to compliment him, saying, "There's not much you need to tell him about being a pro... He already has that kind of conduct as he walked into the building."
No matter how his career in the NFL plays out, it's clear that Rivers is a great person and an ideal teammate. Everyone whose path he crosses seems to rave about the person that he is, whether it's in regards to football or any aspect of life.