Bigger, Faster, Stronger: Miami's X-Factors Project Positive Results

The dream for Mario Cristobal in his first year as the Miami Hurricanes head coach was to build a roster and a program for the future that would always be in contention.

Now in year five, Cristobal has proven he can put the pieces in place with star players, highlighting the development underway in Coral Gables.

It starts with their superstar receiver, who some believe is the best player in the country.

"I think his role expands," head coach Mario Cristobal said about Malachi Toney on The Joe Rose Show on 104.3 WQAM. "Malachi, you've seen him and the way he approaches training. And his body has changed as well. He's another 10 pounds thicker, heavier, stronger, faster, and more explosive. You can't put enough on his plate. He's always seeking more.

"And he's brought a lot of guys along with him. And his success is going to certainly—the other guys are going to benefit from it because he attracts a lot of attention as it relates to coverage and whatnot. So yeah, you can expect his role to expand even more."

Everyone knows that Toney is an x-factor because of everything that he brings as a talent. Moreover, with how young he was, he was only going to get bigger, faster, and stronger. These are the benefits laid out to him, and he has taken full advantage of them.

In the same breath, the Hurricanes also had another five-star-level freshman reclassify and wait his turn. However, his route was different because of the two first-round picks that were ahead of him and the rest of the defensive linemen room.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) reacts after a play against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's, let's go find out, right? I mean, the moment we signed Rueben Bain and Akeem Mesidor, we knew like right away you had to be on a mission to get the next great one because in college football, if they're really good, they're gone in three years," Cristobal said.

"So we've had them in the program. Now, they haven't been able to play as much because those guys don't want to come off the field. But you've been at practice and you've seen the way we practice. And they have been in big moments in games. Marquise Lightfoot is in there against Ohio State. Herbert Scroggins is in there against A&M on that final drive."

Lightfoot and Scroggins played pivotal roles in the Canes' route to the National Championship game. Still, so did another young talent who has also taken the Toney route of consistently getting bigger, faster, and stronger.

Armondo Blount has grown in everyone's eyes, and now he has blossomed into the player that the Hurricanes' coaching staff expected him to be.

"You watch, I mean, Armondo Blount, man. Like, let's talk about that guy, right?" Cristobal said. "A guy that early enrolled, came in with, he's a little bit banged up, and has developed into an unbelievable player, and a guy that's now 276 pounds and running like an absolute, you know, stud. So we're really excited about these guys. I don't ever predict or compare. I think that's unfair to both sides. But in terms of our enthusiasm for the guys coming up, yeah, brother, we're ready to turn these guys loose."

Blount saw more playing time in his second season in the orange and green. The reclassified sophomore combined for 17 total tackles along with 2.5 sacks last season. Furthermore, while Lightfoot gets most of the praise due to his speed and flashiness, Blount is the bread and butter who cleans up the edges, similar to Bain and Mesidor.

It will also get him more playing time alongside Damon Wilson II in set pieces. He is an x-factor for Miami's defensive line this season and could make or break how far this team can go.

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