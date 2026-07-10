Miami Football 2026 Award Watch List Tracker: Dodd Trophy
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes' 2025 season ended at home, at Hard Rock Stadium, in the National Championship game, falling short to the Indiana Hoosiers, after defeating Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, before the season ended on a Carson Beck interception.
Now the Canes are back as they look to right the wrongs of last season with a better roster and a clear mindset.
Moreover, during the 2026 season, the Hurricanes could be adding more to their historic list of award winners, as more are being named to the watchlist as the season quickly approaches.
Miami has three Heisman-level players on its roster, along with other coaches and players who can be award-winning players.
One to keep a close eye on is Malachi Toney, who could be the first Hurricane to ever win the Biletnikoff Award if he follows up his All-American freshman season with a better one. The same could also be said about Mario Cristobal and many of his coaching staff.
Here is a watchlist tracker of what awards a few Hurricanes are up for this season:
Dodd Trophy
(Annual Coach of the Year award given to the Division I coach whose team excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community)
Watch List: Mario Cristobal named to watch list on July 9
No previous winners
Number of Miami Winners for Every NCFAA Award
- Maxwell Award: 3
- Walter Camp Award: 2
- Davey O'Brien Award: 2
- Doak Walker Award: 2
- Biletnikoff Award: 0
- Mackey Award: 1
- Outland Trophy: 2
- Lombardi Award: 1
- Rimington Trophy: 1
- Bednarik Award: 1
- Nagurski Trophy: 2
- Butkus Award: 1
- Thorpe Award: 1
- Hornung Award: 0
- Lou Groza Award: 1
- Ray Guy Award: 0
- William V. Campbell Trophy: 1
- Eddie Robinson Award: 1
- George Munger Award: 0
- Stallings Award: 1
- Broyles Award: 1
- Wuerffel Trophy: 0
- Buddy Teevens Award: 0
- Disney Spirit Award: 0
Full Miami Hurricanes Schedule
— Sep. 4th vs Stanford
— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*
— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest
— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*
— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson
— Bye Week
— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *
— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*
— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina
— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame
— Nov. 14th vs Duke *
— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*
— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*
*Home Game
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5