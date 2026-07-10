Miami Football 2026 Award Watch List Tracker: Dodd Trophy

The Miami Hurricanes' 2025 season ended at home, at Hard Rock Stadium, in the National Championship game, falling short to the Indiana Hoosiers, after defeating Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, before the season ended on a Carson Beck interception.

Now the Canes are back as they look to right the wrongs of last season with a better roster and a clear mindset.

Moreover, during the 2026 season, the Hurricanes could be adding more to their historic list of award winners, as more are being named to the watchlist as the season quickly approaches.

Miami has three Heisman-level players on its roster, along with other coaches and players who can be award-winning players.

One to keep a close eye on is Malachi Toney, who could be the first Hurricane to ever win the Biletnikoff Award if he follows up his All-American freshman season with a better one. The same could also be said about Mario Cristobal and many of his coaching staff.

Here is a watchlist tracker of what awards a few Hurricanes are up for this season:

Dodd Trophy

(Annual Coach of the Year award given to the Division I coach whose team excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community)

Watch List: Mario Cristobal named to watch list on July 9

No previous winners

Number of Miami Winners for Every NCFAA Award

Maxwell Award: 3

Walter Camp Award: 2

Davey O'Brien Award: 2

Doak Walker Award: 2

Biletnikoff Award: 0

Mackey Award: 1

Outland Trophy: 2

Lombardi Award: 1

Rimington Trophy: 1

Bednarik Award: 1

Nagurski Trophy: 2

Butkus Award: 1

Thorpe Award: 1

Hornung Award: 0

Lou Groza Award: 1

Ray Guy Award: 0

William V. Campbell Trophy: 1

Eddie Robinson Award: 1

George Munger Award: 0

Stallings Award: 1

Broyles Award: 1

Wuerffel Trophy: 0

Buddy Teevens Award: 0

Disney Spirit Award: 0

Full Miami Hurricanes Schedule

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

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