Bill Belichick Gifts No. 1 Miami With a Gem That Can Help for the Rest of the Season

When one of the greatest minds in football speaks, you tend to pay attention.

After No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0 ACC) defeated North Carolina in the Halloween thriller, UNC head coach Bill Belichick knew his team could have won that game.

Why? Because Miami's defense in his eyes hasn't adjusted or changed since the start of the season.

"They didn't mix it up," Belichick said about Miami's defense after the loss. "They did what they did the whole game. They ran what they ran the whole game, which is honestly what they've been running the whole year. It wasn't perfect on our part. We could have done a better job executing the play."

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Corey Hetherman looks on from the field before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adjustments and discovering the right answer could come soon, but UM still has injury issues that keep assignments as simple as possible on the back end. It comes down to communication and playing at an elite level.

It is a clear gift the Hurricanes and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman have received. However, there is still something about Miami that hasn't been seen yet. They have a fast ball that comes with players, coaching, and adjustments, and could be thrown out against No. 4 Notre Dame.

Saving it for the most important can of the season might have been the idea, but if it wasted the execution, then it would have been a waste, if there is one.

Mario Cristobal knows this and understands that it's adapt or die with four automatic games remaining. Regardless of how everyone might view them, there is no time to panic, only to improve with what they have.

"The world of coaching is the world of adaptation, correction, enhancement," Cristobal said on the Joe Rose Show Monday morning. "Right, you got to find answers and solutions. You don't live in a world of concern or panic. You just keep finding ways to get better.

"We have the ability to find answers and we got to get there. We have, throughout the course of the last couple of years, and we'll continue to forge forward with the guys we have and some of the guys that are finding their way on the field as well."

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs with the football against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Karson Hobbs (21) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's real "north star" test is here, as most have been waiting for this game all season. The regular season is almost over, and this is the most important game of the year.

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