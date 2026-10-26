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'NFL Type Talent': Bill Belichick Prepares for Round Two Against Darian Mensah

Darian Mensah continues to put fear in other coaches, even the likes of Bill Belichick.
Justice Sandle|
Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami (FL) HurricanesNorth Carolina Tar Heels

If anyone knows what an NFL talent looks like, it would be Bill Belichick. Years as one of the greatest defensive minds in the world, and now he has his eyes set on Darian Mensah and No. 1 Miami.

Moreover, this will be the second time Belichick has seen Mensah and coached against him. The first time didn't go so well, and the Heisman hopeful quarterback has only gotten better.

Last time the Tar Heels saw Mensah, he threw for 175 yards on 20-of-33 attempts for one touchdown. Mensah has the Heisman and National Championship on his mind. Even with a Belichick defense in front of him. Belichick knows this, emphasizing how good Miami's star quarterback is.

"Thought he was pretty good last year; thought he was pretty good at Tulane the year before," Belichick said.

In classic Belichick fashion, his monotone responses continued by breaking down what makes Mensah so dangerous ahead of the second outing.

"He's got, you know, NFL-type talent: good arm, athletic, sees things well, makes good decisions, takes care of the ball, he's got a lot of production, very few negative plays, doesn't get sacked, doesn't fumble, doesn't throw interceptions, makes a lot of positive plays," Belichick said.

"So, probably as good as one of the best quarterbacks, you know, in the country. He's got to be right. I mean, I haven't seen them all, but he's got to be right up there. Can't be too many playing better than he is."

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure f
Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure from Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between this season and last season is that Mensah hasn't had a game where he didn't throw for at least 220 yards. That game was against Wake Forest, who is currently ranked No. 14. However, even in that game, he threw 34 times, completing 30 of those passes.

Mensah's accuracy and belief in his teammates continue to grow, knowing his talent will take them far. Get past an NFL-Style defense again, and the world is his, along with the offense. UM's superstar quarterback is throwing at an elite level.

Defensively, UNC ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring allowed. They have a middle-of-the-pack defense, but play with a team that is always together. Mensah looks to not force anything against them while also showing his elite arm talent and poise on the road.

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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