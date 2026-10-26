'NFL Type Talent': Bill Belichick Prepares for Round Two Against Darian Mensah

If anyone knows what an NFL talent looks like, it would be Bill Belichick. Years as one of the greatest defensive minds in the world, and now he has his eyes set on Darian Mensah and No. 1 Miami.

Moreover, this will be the second time Belichick has seen Mensah and coached against him. The first time didn't go so well, and the Heisman hopeful quarterback has only gotten better.

Last time the Tar Heels saw Mensah, he threw for 175 yards on 20-of-33 attempts for one touchdown. Mensah has the Heisman and National Championship on his mind. Even with a Belichick defense in front of him. Belichick knows this, emphasizing how good Miami's star quarterback is.

"Thought he was pretty good last year; thought he was pretty good at Tulane the year before," Belichick said.

In classic Belichick fashion, his monotone responses continued by breaking down what makes Mensah so dangerous ahead of the second outing.

"He's got, you know, NFL-type talent: good arm, athletic, sees things well, makes good decisions, takes care of the ball, he's got a lot of production, very few negative plays, doesn't get sacked, doesn't fumble, doesn't throw interceptions, makes a lot of positive plays," Belichick said.

"So, probably as good as one of the best quarterbacks, you know, in the country. He's got to be right. I mean, I haven't seen them all, but he's got to be right up there. Can't be too many playing better than he is."

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure from Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between this season and last season is that Mensah hasn't had a game where he didn't throw for at least 220 yards. That game was against Wake Forest, who is currently ranked No. 14. However, even in that game, he threw 34 times, completing 30 of those passes.

Mensah's accuracy and belief in his teammates continue to grow, knowing his talent will take them far. Get past an NFL-Style defense again, and the world is his, along with the offense. UM's superstar quarterback is throwing at an elite level.

Defensively, UNC ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring allowed. They have a middle-of-the-pack defense, but play with a team that is always together. Mensah looks to not force anything against them while also showing his elite arm talent and poise on the road.

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