Cam Ward's "Alpha" Personality Starting To Show In Titans Minicamp
The Tennessee Titans are starting to learn who the real Cam Ward is.
Minicamp is underway, and the rookie quarterback is showing that alpha mentality that Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal raved about on his first day when he arrived in Coral Gables. Now, the Titans' brass and players are starting to feel that energy from their new franchise QB.
"I'll be honest, I'm not used to calling plays to a quarterback who's usually still talking when I'm talking to him," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said on Wednesday. "And that's great. I asked him after practice, 'Help me out here. Do you need me to wait til you're finished?' He goes, 'No, I'm listening.'”
"He's hearing what I'm telling him," Callahan continued. "It was pretty remarkable to see all the things going on, how much he's talking, but his brain is still with me. When I'm calling a play, he's doing all he's doing, but he's listening to everything I'm telling him. He enters right into the huddle and calls the play and doesn't screw up the play call. I thought that was actually kind of remarkable. I don't know, I couldn't do that. That's just who he is, that's his personality. If it was something I felt like was detrimental to his ability to manage the offense and call it in the huddle and all that, I'd probably have a couple things to say to him, but he didn't miss a beat."
He is not the only one. Veteran Pro-Bowler defensive leader Jeffery Simmons also took notice of the young quarterback's demeanor.
"I've been hearing how much smack he talks," Simmons said, viaJim Wyatt of the Titans' website. "… and I saw him this past weekend and was like, 'I'm going to be talking smack to you, too.' It's fun. … We went back and forth talking smack to each other and he was able to get back in the huddle and throw the ball down the field. That was the most impressive thing, not talking smack to me, but being able to get back in the huddle, get the plays to the guys, and still be able to operate the offense."
Everything that Hurricanes fans and staff knew about the quarterback is now given more light. He will continue to grow into the 'alpha leader' that he is, and soon the 'Cam Ward Experience' will be on display for everyone to witness.