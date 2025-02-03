Cam Ward and Other Miami Hurricanes set to Takeover the NFL Combine
The Miami Hurricanes Football have always produced a lot of NFL talent, but this upcoming class could be one of the program's best.
The Hurricanes announced ten participants for the NFL Combine that will be held in Indianapolis, IN later this month. Those Hurricanes include:
Cam Ward, QB
Xavier Restrepo, WR
Jalen Rivers, OL
Andres Borregales, K
Damien Martinez, RB
Francisco Mauigoa, LB
Elijah Arroyo, TE
Jacolby George, WR
Sam Brown, WR
Tyler Barron, DE/DL
Ward in many analysts' eyes is viewed as quarterback No. 1 and is poised to be the first pick in this year's draft class.
Arroyo has worked his way into possible first-round talks playing 13 games, catching 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. He was under many scouts' radars but now has the attention on him that he rightfully deserves as one of the best tight ends in the country.
Others like Restrepo and Martinez have also caught the eyes of scouts during practice and now with the combine approaching, they will continue to impress more around the NFL community.
The talent flowing out of Coral Gables this season will do wonders in the NFL as the draft is quickly approaching.
Justice Sandle