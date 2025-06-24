Cam Ward Exclusive Docuseries Greenlit by Tubi

All Hurricanes

Cam Ward's story to the No. 1 pick to the NFL Draft has found a new home as the new Tennessee Titans franchise quarterback has series greenlit for Tubi.

May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) goes through throwing drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The story of Cam Ward should have been seen all over when he was announced as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many ignored it, but others know that he is the product of drive, determination, and belief in himself.

It was announced during his Heisman Finalist season that a series was greenlit to start recording his progress and where he would end up in the NFL. Zero Stars: The Cam Ward Story has a new home as Tubi gets the rights to the six-part docuseries about the rising star quarterback.

“Cam’s journey isn’t just about football — it’s about heart, belief, and the power of second chances,” said director and Firebrand partner Alec Roth to Variety. “This series gives viewers an unfiltered look at a young man who was told ‘no’ at every stage yet refused to quit. From backyard games in West Columbia to draft night glory, Cam’s story unfolds across six episodes filled with raw emotion, defining moments, and behind-the-scenes access. It’s a modern hero’s journey — and a blueprint for anyone who’s ever felt overlooked.”

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) stretches during an NFL football minicamp camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward is preparing the take over the NFL in his first season with the Tennessee Titans. So far, everyone has loved him from top to bottom of the organization. There is still some time ahead before he can truly take over and get some shine but that will all come with time.

