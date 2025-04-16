Cam Ward Highlights the 17 Prospects Set To Attend the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is a little over a week away, and the Miami Hurricanes star quarterback is ready to be in his best dress as Cam Ward will be one of 17 players set to attend the NFL Draft.
The betting odds should already be closed because Ward is set to be the first pick in the NFL Draft, heading to the Tennessee Titans. Others are set to attend, like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Mason Graham, and other top prospects.
Players who will attend the 2025 NFL draft
Miami QB Cam Ward
Alabama OL Tyler Booker
Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
LSU OL Will Campbell
Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
Texas WR Matthew Golden
Michigan DL Mason Graham
Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
Michigan CB Will Johnson
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
Ohio State OL Josh Simmons
Georgia S Malaki Starks
Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart
Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams
Miami's Cam Ward Signs Deal With Under Armour
Steph Curry, Cam Newton, and Bryce Harper headed the charge for the future of Under Armour, and now the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, signs the prostigous brand.
The deal would also mark the first No. 1 pick for Under Armour since Newton in 2011.
“Football is where Under Armour began — it’s in our DNA. Signing this class of elite players is more than a milestone; it’s a statement of who we are and where we’re going,” said Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing for Under Armour. “These athletes are pushing the game forward in every sense, and we’re all-in on helping them reach the next level — with the best athlete and product innovation, and a brand that believes in their rise.”
Ward is also the first Hurricane to achieve seven consecutive 300-yard passing games. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards and recorded three touchdowns on nine different occasions.