Cam Ward Highlights the 17 Prospects Set To Attend the 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is nearly here, and the Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward highlights the list of 17 prospects set to attend the NFL Draft.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is a little over a week away, and the Miami Hurricanes star quarterback is ready to be in his best dress as Cam Ward will be one of 17 players set to attend the NFL Draft.

The betting odds should already be closed because Ward is set to be the first pick in the NFL Draft, heading to the Tennessee Titans. Others are set to attend, like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Mason Graham, and other top prospects.

Players who will attend the 2025 NFL draft

Miami QB Cam Ward

Alabama OL Tyler Booker

Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell

LSU OL Will Campbell

Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Texas WR Matthew Golden

Michigan DL Mason Graham

Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Michigan CB Will Johnson

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Ohio State OL Josh Simmons

Georgia S Malaki Starks

Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams

Miami's Cam Ward Signs Deal With Under Armour

Steph Curry, Cam Newton, and Bryce Harper headed the charge for the future of Under Armour, and now the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, signs the prostigous brand.

The deal would also mark the first No. 1 pick for Under Armour since Newton in 2011.

“Football is where Under Armour began — it’s in our DNA. Signing this class of elite players is more than a milestone; it’s a statement of who we are and where we’re going,” said Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing for Under Armour. “These athletes are pushing the game forward in every sense, and we’re all-in on helping them reach the next level — with the best athlete and product innovation, and a brand that believes in their rise.”

Ward is also the first Hurricane to achieve seven consecutive 300-yard passing games. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards and recorded three touchdowns on nine different occasions.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

