Cam Ward Impressing, But Titans QB Competition With Will Levis Remains Wide Open
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback and Tennessee Titans first-overall pick Cam Ward has garnered a ton of praise both through the draft process and since being drafted. He is allegedly in a "quarterback competition" with Will Levis for the starting job in Tennessee. Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are also on the depth chart, but if one of them ends up being the starter, then something has gone horribly wrong. Yesterday, Titans head coach Brian Callahan gave us an update on how the quarterback competition is going so far and how Ward is progressing as a rookie.
Brian Callahan On How Cam Ward And Will Levis Have Handled The Competition:
"They've both handled it really well. I've been pleased with their demeanor and their approach. Will has done a really nice job of getting better at things he needed to get better at. I've felt pretty good about his offseason work and how he has come back... So, they've both done a really nice job getting up to speed, where they needed to. Both had different things that they're trying to get accomplished. But I am happy with where that's at."
Brian Callahan On Ward's Progress As A Rookie:
"Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself. A lot of that is knowing the play call, being able to spit it out in the huddle, having the tempo, getting familiar with the receivers, what the words mean, how to call it, and how your snap count sounds – all of that stuff has been really well done on his part."
Brian Callahan On The Distribution Of Reps:
"Right now, it's all evenly split. We're not competing right now. It will change probably a little bit when we get to the OTAs and we have 7-on-7 and some team work and stuff like that. But right now, we're not really going against anybody, so we just roll through it... They're roughly about even all the way through, which is pretty standard for this time of year."