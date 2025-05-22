Cam Ward Locks In Full Guaranteed $47.8M Deal with the Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward has already achieved his dream of making it to the NFL and being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now comes the massive contract that the Tennessee Titans have fully guaranteed to their franchise quarterback.
Ward has signed a fully guaranteed $48.7 million contract with the Titans. His rookie contract will last for four years. The organization has loved him since day one, and now that training camp is nearing, the Titans coaching staff loves what Ward brings to the table.
"Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself," coach Brian Callahan said. "A lot of that is knowing the play call, being able to spit it out in the huddle, having the tempo, getting familiar with the receivers, what the words mean, how to call it, and how your snap count sounds – all of that stuff has been really well done on his part."
Ward will still be battling Will Levis for the starting spot, as it is tradition when it comes to the early parts of getting everyone involved with the team. Everyone knows it is Ward's team, but they are prepared to let it play out if something interesting does develop.
The downside is that Ward and the Titans do not have any primetime games. Watching what he did for the Hurricanes last season, it's a missed opportunity, and the lack of eyes on the No. 1 pick in the draft should be a footnote for the future. Ward won't care, and likely the team does not either, as they prepare for the next steps as a franchise.