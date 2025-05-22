All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Locks In Full Guaranteed $47.8M Deal with the Tennessee Titans

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, has earned all of his money as he locks in a fully guaranteed deal with a signing bonus as his young pro career starts off with a bang.

Justice Sandle

May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks of the field after finish first day of rookie mini camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks of the field after finish first day of rookie mini camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cam Ward has already achieved his dream of making it to the NFL and being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now comes the massive contract that the Tennessee Titans have fully guaranteed to their franchise quarterback.

Ward has signed a fully guaranteed $48.7 million contract with the Titans. His rookie contract will last for four years. The organization has loved him since day one, and now that training camp is nearing, the Titans coaching staff loves what Ward brings to the table.

"Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself," coach Brian Callahan said. "A lot of that is knowing the play call, being able to spit it out in the huddle, having the tempo, getting familiar with the receivers, what the words mean, how to call it, and how your snap count sounds – all of that stuff has been really well done on his part."

May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) goes through throwing drills during Rookie Mini
May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) goes through throwing drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Ward will still be battling Will Levis for the starting spot, as it is tradition when it comes to the early parts of getting everyone involved with the team. Everyone knows it is Ward's team, but they are prepared to let it play out if something interesting does develop.

The downside is that Ward and the Titans do not have any primetime games. Watching what he did for the Hurricanes last season, it's a missed opportunity, and the lack of eyes on the No. 1 pick in the draft should be a footnote for the future. Ward won't care, and likely the team does not either, as they prepare for the next steps as a franchise.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football