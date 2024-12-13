Cam Ward Named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Winner
With no surprise, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has been named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Year.
Ward ranks first nationally in passing touchdowns (36) and sits second in passing yards (4,123), setting new single-season school records in both categories.
The ACC Player of the Year has mounted at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in 10 of Miami’s 12 games, becoming the first Hurricane ever to have seven straight 300-yard performances.
A fifth-year senior, Ward is tied with Houston’s Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level and has a chance to break that against Iowa State in the Pop-Tart Bowl as he is likely opting in and playing the game.
With the 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller leading the way, Miami boasts the top offense in the country. Among all FBS programs, the Hurricanes are first in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327), and third down conversion rate (56.5)
Ward has guided Miami to its first 10-win campaign in seven years and its 46th bowl game in program history.
Ward will suit up one more time as he will be preapring to play in the Pop-Tart Bowl against Iowa State as he wears the Orange and Green one last time.