Cam Ward Recognized on Davey O’Brien Award Great 8
For the fifth time this year, Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8, the organization announced Monday.
Ward threw for 400 yards and a co-season-best five touchdowns to lead Miami to a 53-31 comeback victory over Duke on Saturday.
During his Heisman Trophy campaign, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback helped the No. 4 Miami create 527 yards of offense, posting 50-plus points for a program-record fifth different time. During the final 22:16, Miami outscored the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC), 36-3, as the Canes notched their third double-digit comeback win this season.
Ward (29) is now tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988) and also moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.
On the season Ward has thrown for 29 touchdowns (32 total), six interceptions, over 3000 yards, and is playing like the best quarterback in the country.
Ward was previously named one of the award’s weekly honorees on Sept. 4, Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.