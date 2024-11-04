All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Recognized on Davey O’Brien Award Great 8

The superstar quarterback finds himself back on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the football before the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the football before the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the fifth time this year, Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8, the organization announced Monday.

Ward threw for 400 yards and a co-season-best five touchdowns to lead Miami to a 53-31 comeback victory over Duke on Saturday.

During his Heisman Trophy campaign, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback helped the No. 4 Miami create 527 yards of offense, posting 50-plus points for a program-record fifth different time. During the final 22:16, Miami outscored the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC), 36-3, as the Canes notched their third double-digit comeback win this season.

Ward (29) is now tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988) and also moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.

On the season Ward has thrown for 29 touchdowns (32 total), six interceptions, over 3000 yards, and is playing like the best quarterback in the country.

Ward was previously named one of the award’s weekly honorees on Sept. 4, Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.

Read More From Miami Hurricanes On SI

Everything Mario Cristobal Said After No. 5 Miami Comeback Against Duke

Cam Ward Ties An All Time Miami Quarterback Record In A Brillant Second Half

Xavier Restrepo Breaks Two All Time Records To Cement Himself As A Hurricanes Legend

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football