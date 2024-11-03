Xavier Restrepo Breaks Two All Time Records To Cement Himself As A Hurricanes Legend
At halftime, senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo had four receptions and 51 yards. No. 5 Miami was down 21-17 against Duke and was on the wrong side of momentum as the Blue Devils started to get the upper hand of the Hurricanes.
That is when Heisman frontrunner Cam Ward made a conservative effort to get his best receiver the ball. Ward and Restrepo orchestrated a 36-3 run in the second half which led to him finishing the game with eight receptions, 146 yards, and three receiving touchdowns. Everything he needed for a record-breaking day.
Restrepo now holds the all-time receptions (182) and receiving yards (2,573) record for the Miami Hurricanes. He has passed Santana Moss' Miami career record of 2,546 receiving yards and Miami Harley's program record of 182 receptions.
"The group of guys that we have on this team are unmatched," Restrepo said. "Me getting center coverage is a result of my outside guys working and getting open, result of our running backs running super hard, result of our O-line blocking their tails off and when you got a guy like Cam Ward it's pretty easy.
Ward threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Restrepo with 7:36 remaining in the fourth quarter to extend the lead and give himself a new record as well.
Now with the record set, Restrepo is on pace for another 1000-yard season and has started to make his way into the Biletnikoff talks as one of the best receivers in the country. There is still more for him to do, but the Hurricanes are one of the five remaining teams that are still undefeated and a clash with an old coordinator in the ACC Championship game looks to be in motion.