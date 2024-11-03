Cam Ward Ties An All Time Miami Quarterback Record In A Brillant Second Half
Miami knew that they were getting one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but superstar QB Cam Ward has taken his abilities to the next level and tied the all-time quarterback record for passing touchdowns in a season against Duke.
Ward tied Steve Walsh with 29 TDs in a single season, and with three games remaining on the schedule, he is getting closer to a 40 TDs season and becoming the 15th player to do it.
The Heisman front runner finished the day 25-41, 400 yards, and five touchdowns, and the recording tying play was complemented by receiver Xavier Restrepo and a record-breaking day on a 66-yard touchdown to cap off a 36-3 second-half run during the remainder of the game to earn a 53-31 win and improve to 9-0.
"When you talk about a player who gets to come into a situation like this, with a head coach like this, with guys around him like this it's going to end up working out. The goal is to play together and that is what we have been doing," Ward said.
It's undeniable that Ward is playing the best ball of his career and in one year has transformed the quarterback play of the Hurricanes and the team's success that is starting to rival the late 80s if the mission is complete.