Cam Ward's "under the radar" status Blamed on Titans
When you're the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a slew of headlines, viral highlights, and endless analysis usually follow. However, Cam Ward's transition to the pros hasn't drawn that much media attention, and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has taken notice.
“I've never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect and, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves,” Simmons said on Good Morning Football. “He's legit.”
Simmons isn't the only one who believes in Ward. Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt has watched the quarterback throughout offseason practices and is impressed by both his skill and mentality.
“I think the starting job will be his as long as he continues to make progress in training camp, joint practices, and preseason games,” Wyatt wrote. “Ward was impressive during offseason work, from his play to his maturity to his leadership. I charted every one of Ward's throws during the five open practices and he went 65-of-96 (67.7%) in the 7-on-7 and team drills combined. Was he perfect? No – he threw three interceptions. At this point, Ward remains a work in progress. But Ward's maturation process will be fun to watch as he looks to secure the starting job.”
While Ward has received some praise, the lack of attention may have less to do with his performance and more to do with who drafted him. Bleacher Report's Kristtopher Knox made the point that the Titans don't draw a ton of press to begin with.
“Ward quickly became the common-sense choice for the QB-needy Titans at No. 1,” Knox wrote. “Once that became obvious, he stopped being a headline-grabbing prospect. And he largely faded into the offseason background after the draft because the Titans, with all due respect, are not a high-profile NFL franchise or one with a recent track record of success.”
Antrel Rolle, who was elite at Miami and in the NFL, also believes Ward will have a long and prosperous career, saying he has the right mentality for success.
“I think he’s going to light it up,” Rolle said, according to Gambling Industry News' Kyle Odegard. “Will it be Year 1? That’s hard. But I think he is going to have a very successful NFL career. He’s such a humble and down-to-earth kid, and football is what he wants to do.”
Buzz around Cam Ward may finally start building as training camp continues, but until then, his supporters will continue to say he's legit and shouldn't be underestimated.