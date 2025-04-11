All Hurricanes

Carson Beck Barely Cracks The Top 10 Quarterbacks for Next Season

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback has a lot of questions surrounding his ability for next season and he barely makes the top 10 quarterbacks list from On3's Andy Staples.

Justice Sandle

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) leaves the field after a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) leaves the field after a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Carson Beck has lost the trust of the media after last season now being ranked almost outside of the top ten in some national media's best quarterbacks of the 2025 season.

On3's Andy Staples has Beck at 10 being the gate keeper of the future of the league but Beck is still one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Andy Staples Top 10 Quarterbacks:

1. DJ Lagway - Florida

2. Lanorris Seller - South Carolina

3. Cade Klubnik - Clemson

4. Arch Manning - Texas

5. Garrett Nussmeier - LSU

6. John Mateer - Oklahoma

7. Drew Allar - Penn State

8. Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

9. Darian Mensah - Duke

10. Carson Beck - Miami

For Miami Hurricanes fans, don't expect Cam Ward. Beck is still a great quarterback, but they have different intangibles that make them all great. Beck is more of a field general. Had his teammates at Georiga last season not dropped the ball as often, Beck might be a first-round pick this year alongside Ward.

In 2023, Beck threw for 3941 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions, averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. In 2024, he had 3485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Take into consideration those drops from last season, and he could have easily thrown for 35 TDs and over 4000 yards.

Beck ranks as the third-best quarterback in the ACC behind Klubnik and Tulane transfer Darinan Mensah.

