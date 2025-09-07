Carson Beck Breaks A Miami Quarterback Record Against Bethune-Cookman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 5 Miami (1-0) is having fun with Bethune-Cookman (0-1), and because of the freedom of play, Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has broken a nearly 40-year-old quarterback record.
Beck broke a Miami record by completing 15 consecutive passes to start this game against the Wildcats. Vinny Testaverde completed 14 consecutive passes against Oklahoma in 1986 in a win, as Beck continues to play himself back into form.
Beck so far at half is 18-19, with 213 yards and two touchdowns. The Hurricanes have split the game with their touchdowns with two passing and two rushing. There is still half of the play before the Hurricanes might break some other records that Cam Ward and the offense didn't touch last season.
There is still some time left in this game, with another half of the ball to be played. It is 28-3, but the Hurricanes might elect to play some of their younger talent against the Wildcats, who can't find anything on offense and have not been able to stop the Hurricanes' offensive output.
If Beck continues to play, he will get close to 300 yards and three touchdowns, which would only add to his potential Heisman case he has started to build.
The Hurricanes are set to face a potentially ranked USF team next week at home, with Gameday likely coming to town. This is the perfect chance for the Hurricanes to continue their return to the national spotlight and show why they are one of the premier programs this season.
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
