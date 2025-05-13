All Hurricanes

Carson Beck Cleared For Summer Workouts, Mario Cristobal Says

It would not be long before the Miami Hurricanes had their star quarterback ready to throw the ball, and now Carson Beck is fully prepared to go with summer workouts here.

Justice Sandle

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Great news out of the Miami Hurricanes camp as head coach Mario Cristobal told ESPN at the ACC spring meetings that star transfer quarterback Carson Beck is ready to fully participate in summer workouts.

"He's good to go," Cristobal said. "He's exceeding every benchmark."

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) putts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game a
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) putts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the logical step in the right direction for the Hurricanes to make. Beck is coming off a UCL injury in his throwing arm, and proper precautions were made to make sure that he took his time coming back so he could be at 100 percent. The Canes need a consistent quarterback, and Beck can lead this team to a possible playoff scenario.

Beck is replacing the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 20225 NFL Draft, Cam Ward. Those are massive shoes to fill after the year that Ward had. Ward was a Heisman finalist and had the best quarterback season of any Hurricane ever.

Beck will also look to rebuild his draft stock after dropping from being one of the best and possibly the number one QB to start last season to plummeting down and returning for another season.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) arrives before the start of a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) arrives before the start of a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beck only cares about winning, and that has been the primary goal of his since he has been in Miami. He has had a rough start to his time with the Canes, but it won't stop what he is trying to accomplish for himself of the program.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes on SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football