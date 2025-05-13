Carson Beck Cleared For Summer Workouts, Mario Cristobal Says
Great news out of the Miami Hurricanes camp as head coach Mario Cristobal told ESPN at the ACC spring meetings that star transfer quarterback Carson Beck is ready to fully participate in summer workouts.
"He's good to go," Cristobal said. "He's exceeding every benchmark."
This is the logical step in the right direction for the Hurricanes to make. Beck is coming off a UCL injury in his throwing arm, and proper precautions were made to make sure that he took his time coming back so he could be at 100 percent. The Canes need a consistent quarterback, and Beck can lead this team to a possible playoff scenario.
Beck is replacing the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 20225 NFL Draft, Cam Ward. Those are massive shoes to fill after the year that Ward had. Ward was a Heisman finalist and had the best quarterback season of any Hurricane ever.
Beck will also look to rebuild his draft stock after dropping from being one of the best and possibly the number one QB to start last season to plummeting down and returning for another season.
Beck only cares about winning, and that has been the primary goal of his since he has been in Miami. He has had a rough start to his time with the Canes, but it won't stop what he is trying to accomplish for himself of the program.