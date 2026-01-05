Everything Carson Beck Said Ahead of Fiesta Bowl CFP Game Against Ole Miss

He hasn't needed to be Superman, and the Miami Hurricanes might not need him to be; however, Carson Beck has been consistently great during the College Football Playoff.

Now he will face one of the only teams in the SEC that bested him in his storied dominance over the conference, the Ole Miss Rebels.

Beck knows that he has to be at his best against the University of Mississippi, and he prepares for this game the same way he would have if he were facing Georgia.

Q. I’m curious, I assume you were watching the Sugar Bowl. Were you glad to not face Georgia and deal with that storyline all week? Were you disappointed in not getting that opportunity? How do you think your personality, your outlook, has changed in the year that you’ve been at Miami after leaving Georgia?

CARSON BECK: I don't think that the outcome of the game had really any effect on my emotions or how I felt. Honestly, the whole entire game, I was just dissecting both of the defenses, trying to see what they were doing. Trying to start kind of getting a head start jump for preparation for this week. So again, that's really what my focus was during the game. Ole Miss won, and I immediately went and started watching a couple of games and trying to get a little head start and jump for preparation. For me, I think just my outlook on everything and the way I've been able to grow throughout the season has honestly been everything, right? And that's why I came back and why I wanted to be another year in college and come to the University of Miami is to be in this position. We had a really good feeling about this team and the talent that we were going to have. From the coaches to the players and the way that everything has meshed, it's been an unbelievable season for us. We're just going to continue to work and focus on what we need to focus on.

Q. You just said the ways you’ve been able to grow. In what ways, specifically, do you feel you have grown the most this year?

CARSON BECK: I think for me is just handling adversity. And honestly, I believe Coach [Shannon] Dawson has had a huge part in that, just the way he carries himself. He's cool, calm, collected manner and the way that he coaches. Don't get me wrong, he'll get on you when he needs to. I mean, he is an intense competitor, 100 percent. But the way he's able to carry himself through adversity in different moments and things of that sort, I think it's really helped me just going through the season. Just because you know and learn how to handle adversity better doesn't mean it's going to be perfect. And this season has been a great example of that. Again, this whole entire team has done a good job with that. But I feel like that's one area that I've gotten a lot better in just in my personal growth.

Q. I was wondering, what's it like have so many famous alumni, even Hall of Famers, around

the facility? And then just on the sideline for game days? And do you have any interesting

stories from your interactions with them?

CARSON BECK: Yeah, it's the coolest thing ever, actually. It’s actually so dope. I’ll tell you two quickones. The first one is Notre Dame game, first game of the season. And I’m walking out there; I was a captain. I’m walking out there, and we all stand on the sideline, about to walk out to the 50 yard line. And I look to my right, and it’s Andre Johnson. The first time I ever met him, introduced myself. I’m shellshocked. Like, dude, this is Andre Johnson, literally standing next to me, so casually. I’m about to walk out and play this game. That was the first moment that I was able to see guys from the past that are these amazing players that went on to have great NFL careers. That was the first moment. And then, this last game against Ohio State, the defense was out on the field. There was probably like eight minutes left in the game in the fourth quarter. I was kind of on the opposite side just trying to watch the defense. They’re about to get a stop, and I looked to my left, and obviously, you all know Michael Irvin is always on the sideline. So I get to talk to him and see him all the time, which is super dope. He’s just an amazing guy and has so much juice and energy. I look to my left, and it’s just Ray Lewis standing there, and I’m like, oh, my gosh. My dad (Chris Beck) actually played linebacker at the Naval Academy. I took the offensive route and played quarterback, but I always wanted to play linebacker when I was younger. I always looked up to Ray Lewis. He was my favorite linebacker growing up. So I look at him and just shake his hand. He introduced himself, and he’s like, go win us the ball game. And I was like, well, now I have to. We literally have to go score. I can’t let this dude down. I don’t know, man, it’s been awesome. And to have those type of guys just around the building and being on the sideline, just bring so much juice and energy. It’s what The U is about. They built this culture, and we carry it on to try to continue their legacy.

Q. What do you think of [Michael] Irvin's antics on the sidelines? Putting belt to ass after

games and everything?

CARSON BECK: I love him. The energy that he brings to this team, it's irreplaceable, right? He's an amazing person, an amazing human being. Like I said, the energy that he supplies this team is irreplaceable and we love having him around.

Q. 365 for you as a starter. You've been able to play for one of the best college programs in the last 20 years with Georgia. Now one of the best this year. What's the commonality and the culture that you've noticed between the two programs, in terms of what's expected of players above and beyond that's helped make both programs successful? Any differences between the cultures of the two?

CARSON BECK: I think there's a lot of things that define teams and define teams that have success. Obviously on the field, you have to be talented and be able to play situational football. You have to be good in the middle eight. You have to be good on third down. You have to be good in two minute drives. You have to be good in the red zone. There's always things that you have to be good at on the field, and talent speaks for itself. But the biggest thing that defines teams that have success is, A, how you handle adversity and how you respond to adversity. B, player led teams that buy into connection. It's not just lip service. It's not just talk the talk. You have to walk the walk. I believe that this team, like a lot of the national championship teams at Georgia were, this team is player led. The connection is a real thing, it's a real family. I love these guys. I have enjoyed playing for this team so much. These coaches, obviously, these wide receivers, O-line, the whole entire offense. Obviously the defense as well, but I spend a lot more time with the offense. I've really gotten to know these guys. They're going to be lifelong friends and family to me for the rest of my life. I think those are two things that, A, handling adversity and responding to it. Then B, exemplifying connection on and off the field. I feel like this team has those two things.

Q. Being able to get a couple days of film study on Ole Miss, especially their defense, what’s been some of the biggest keys that you’ve seen in their defense? Statistically, they don’t have the flashiest defense, but what's some of the things that you’ve noticed?

CARSON BECK: You got to think, the way that their offense has played and been really, really efficient, they’re going to be on the field a little bit more. Maybe the statistics won’t really be there. But you look at their defense, they’re very, very talented. The D-line, they have some really, really good pass rushers. They try to stuff the run with different types of pressures and looks and things of that sort. I’ve been able to play against this DC (Bryan Brown) twice now. He’s done some really, really good things against our offense when we’ve played. Obviously, this is a totally different team, different scheme, being here in Miami compared to Georgia. But again, you look at their entire defense, they fly to the ball, they swarm, they give a lot of different looks, coverages, blitzes, things of that sort. They’ve been really good on third down, from what I’ve been able to watch. Kind of diving into it more as we continue to prepare throughout the week. But from what I’ve been able to watch, their defense is talented and flies around the ball and swarms the ball.

Q. Great stories about the alumni, by the way. I’m curious what kind of stories stick out about watching or interacting with Miami’;s defensive linemen, especially [Rueben] Bain and [Akheem] Mesidor?

CARSON BECK: Yeah, I mean, those two are game wreckers. Even just having one of those guys would be a huge impact to any defense. But being able to have both of them has been completely changed the course of this season and the way that our defense plays, right? We always stress the importance of the trenches, our O-line, our D-line, and how they lead both sides of the ball, they lead this team. We’re behind them. Obviously, they’ve done a phenomenal job, along with the rest of the defense, this year of executing and playing a physical brand of ball, which is a lot of fun to watch.

Q. A lot gets made about all the alums on the sideline and all that. Were you familiar Ed Reed’s Dominate speech? And if you are, is what Rueben [Bain] did at halftime the other night in any way similar to that iconic, still viral moment from 25 years ago?

CARSON BECK: I had heard the speech before, and obviously, it’s an iconic speech. But I feel like for Bain, in that moment, he’s not a loud, rahrah guy. He’s not going to chat your head off. He’s going to put his head down, and he’s going to work. And he’s going to work, and he’s going to work. And honestly, that’s one thing that I love about him. But for guys like that in those moments to step up and say something and be open like that, to come out and speak in front of the entire team when that’s not necessarily something he does all the time, you know he means it. I think there’s weight behind that. That’s something that’s coming from the heart, something that he needs to say to the team. Shoot, it had me juiced. I was ready to roll out there and go die for those boys. Again, honestly, I think it’s an iconic moment in his development as a player and what he’s been able to do for us this year.

Q. When you first think back to transferring to Miami, what was kind of appealing about this school? Has your expectations going into this experience kind of lived up to that this year?

CARSON BECK: I think for me, what was most appealing was what the offense was able to do last year. Obviously, they were very successful statistically. One of the best offenses in the country, if not the best offense in the country. You look at the O-line, I mean, that’s very enticing to want to play behind these guys. Honestly, every expectation I had coming in, it’s been completely blown out of the water. This place has just been unreal. It’s been amazing. Again, it goes down to the relationships that I’ve been able to build and the coaches, the players, the staff, the fans, everybody, this whole experience has been once in a lifetime, and obviously, a year I’ll remember forever. Honestly, I’m just so blessed, grateful, and thankful that we’re still playing. There’s only four teams left. Only four teams have the opportunity to go play this week. So I’m super grateful for that. One more opportunity, a guaranteed opportunity, to go play with these guys, this team, these coaches.

Q. Curious about just your emotions and your feelings, as far as your NFL future. Obviously, coming to Miami, you talked about how you wanted to get ready and use this year to help you get to that point. I know the statistics the last couple of games for you individually haven’t been great, but you’ve shown just how unselfish you are with some tough running and really smart decision making. What do you hope NFL teams have learned about you through this season?

CARSON BECK: For me, the only stat that matters is the win column. Again, I’m willing to do anything to win. Whatever the team needs of me, whatever that is, I’m willing to do. I feel like I’ve shown that. I feel like I’ve shown that I love this game and that I’m willing to do anything for the team that I’m on and for the brothers that I play with. I feel like the guys on this team know that that’s what I’m here for. I’;m here for them. I’m here to do this for them. They’re why I do it. Again, I’m really excited about this opportunity and continuing to be able to have the opportunity to play with this team and continue to prove more for myself and prove more for this team as well. So again, I know all these guys got my back. I got their back. We’re excited for this opportunity and this run that we’ve been on.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: