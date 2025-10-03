Carson Beck Finally Opens Up About Past Relationship
It wasn't smooth sailing in the South Beach waves for Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck since his return to the state of Florida and his arrival in Coral Gables.
Beck went through a public breakup with former Canes basketball player Hanna Cavinder and had his car stolen in the first few months of being a Hurricane.
Not the best start, after having a difficult time leaving his former team, Georgia.
While Cavinder has made some statements and a few videos about the breakup, Beck was dealing with an injury and was still focusing on the transition. After a few months, he has finally opened up about his past relationship.
"You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it's all over the Internet," Beck told ESPN."Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth. But it's been difficult."
The only thing that has kept his head on straight has been football, and right now, he has the Hurricanes as a potential national championship contender, while helping lead the Canes to the No. 3-ranked team in the country.
He has been able to spend more time with himself and find his swagger again. He feels free and can truly be himself while everyone around him accepts him for him.
“I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching," Beck said. "It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened.”
Beck is on a mission to get the Hurricanes their first ACC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Relationship or not, he is focused on football, and that's all anyone should honestly care about.
